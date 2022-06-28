AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Ronald Jones, Ravens

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said that the team is doing well to progressively learn their offensive and defensive systems.

“It’s going to be never-ending,” Hackett said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s official site. “No matter how many years you go, you’re always going to be developing and getting better. For us, the guys are having fun, the guys are getting after it and they’re competing, which is the most important thing. When it comes to understanding the systems and understanding the reasons why we’re doing the plays, all those things will always grow every day. They’re all doing a fine job and they’re all working so hard. I appreciate that from all of them.”

Broncos OC Justin Outten thinks their players are buying into the scheme.

“They’ve done a great job,” Outten said. “I’ve seen a really good jump this offseason compared to previous offseasons, especially the first year, of just the buy-in. It takes weeks, it takes months for it to click. There were some really good clips throughout this whole camp of it coming together and making it look the way it should.”

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero feels the defense is “right where we need to be” in getting acclimated to their system,

“It’s a process,” Evero said. “You work through the offseason and obviously into training camp and the season. I do feel like we’re right where we need to be. We still have a long time before we play games. I think where we are is where we should be. We’ll get into training camp, and we’ll get a little bit better. I think we’ll be game ready come the Seattle game.”

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Ronald Jones believes that the team has a three-headed monster in the backfield with RB Jerick McKinnon and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

“A one-two-three punch, if you will, is our group,” Jones said, via Kansas City Star.

Jones believes that having multiple guys with various skillsets will ultimately help the team in the long run.

“It’s going to take more than one guy,” Jones said. “I think that’s what they’re looking forward to.”

Jones notes that the team is having him line up all over the field.

“Coach has me out wide, things like that,” Jones said. “Just things that they do in the offense, so in order to get on the field, I’m going to have to do similar work. That would be cool, too. I’m always down for that.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was asked about his chemistry with WR Rashod Bateman, which he said was apparent right away and helped him feel comfortable skipping the voluntary portion of OTAs.

“Yes, like I said, in February, when the offseason first came, my ankle got better. We just had chemistry off [the] bat. It was like I never stopped playing, really, and I just felt like when I got to camp, it was going to be the same way, and it has.” Jackson said, via RavensWire.com. “And when I first started offseason, back in February, James Proche II and ‘Bate’ [Rashod Bateman] were out in California with me, and we were just hitting. We were just throwing passes, completing passes. We were looking pretty good, so I was like, ‘The chemistry is going to be there when I get there for camp.’ So, I was good – just trying to grind.”