AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Chargers

Broncos
- Broncos S Justin Simmons believes that WR Jerry Jeudy will be good to go against the Raiders, as he is currently in a walking boot and believed to have a low ankle sprain. (Troy Renck)
Chargers
- Chargers CB Michael Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from last week’s win against the Falcons, though he was not flagged during the game. (Tom Pelissero)
Chiefs
- By league rules, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is now in the concussion protocol due to displaying fencing posture following a hit to the head. (Jonathan Jones)
