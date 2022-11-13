AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Chargers

Wyatt Grindley
Broncos

  • Broncos S Justin Simmons believes that WR Jerry Jeudy will be good to go against the Raiders, as he is currently in a walking boot and believed to have a low ankle sprain. (Troy Renck)

Chargers

  • Chargers CB Michael Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from last week’s win against the Falcons, though he was not flagged during the game. (Tom Pelissero)

Chiefs

