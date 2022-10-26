AFC Notes: Broncos, Mike Williams, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson spoke to OLB Bradley Chubb and WR Jerry Jeudy about trade rumors surrounding them, saying: “Don’t take offense to it.” (Aric DiLalla)

Wilson when asked if he could play right now without any limitations: "I feel great. I'll be ready to rock." (James Palmer)

Chargers

Sunday’s disappointing loss to the Seahawks dropped the Chargers to 4-3 after they entered the season with sky-high expectations. Injuries have been a huge issue on both sides of the ball but the offense has just not looked nearly as explosive as a unit quarterback by Justin Herbert should, and OC Joe Lombardi is starting to catch some heat for that. For now at least, he has the support of HC Brandon Staley.

“It’s been a much different season for him than last season,” Staley said via the Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “We’re 4-3, and I think that record puts us in position to accomplish a lot in the second half of the season, and I think when you’ve had as many significant adjustments to make, that’s the sign of a good coach. And I think any time you lose an All-Pro left tackle, an All-Pro receiver, you’ve had three or four receivers out at a time, a tight end that’s a weapon, I mean, there’s been a lot of moving parts, and I think that he’s done a good job keeping us together. I think his experience is something that we lean on because he’s had to go through it as an NFL coach. I think he’s put us in a position to be 4-3, and he’s got to make improvements just like the rest of us do, but I know how hard he works, I know the level of preparation and the level of detail. And just glad that he’s our offensive coordinator.”

Joey Bosa , but the team is expecting him to still play multiple games this season There is still no timetable for the return of Chargers OLB, but the team is expecting him to still play multiple games this season . ( Daniel Popper

Mike Williams to miss a minimum of four weeks. ( The Chargers are currently expecting WRto miss a minimum of four weeks. ( Popper

Chargers J.C. Jackson had surgery to repair his ruptured patellar tendon on Wednesday. ( CBhad surgery to repair his ruptured patellar tendon on Wednesday. ( Jeff Miller

Raiders

Darren Waller practiced Wednesday. Raiders TEpracticed Wednesday. He’s been out the past few weeks with a hamstring injury. ( Vincent Bonsignore