AFC Notes: Broncos, Raiders, Ravens

Broncos

Mike Klis reports that ILB coach Reggie Herring will not be returning next season under new HC Nathaniel Hackett.

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said that there was no ill-will towards HC Josh McDaniels when discussing his support for former HC Rich Bisaccia.

“It’s a crazy business we’re in,” Crosby said, via ESPN. “Obviously, we’re going to be attached to certain people. There are certain people that are special that you get to meet. So, yeah, Rich, no matter what, if he’s here or gone or whatever, doesn’t matter, I’m going to always love him. So, yeah, coach McDaniels has nothing to do with him. Obviously, I don’t know him much yet but we’ve had great conversations and we’re excited. We just want to win football games and that’s all that matters to me.”

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow also voiced his support for Bisaccia but is excited to work with McDaniels, with a big reason being his ability to work with slot receivers and put them in a position to succeed.

“Obviously, we love Rich, and we think he did a great job,” Renfrow said. “It almost feels like you’re losing a teammate. We cared a lot about him and are very thankful for him, but you can’t hold that against McDaniels. We’re excited and I don’t think there’s any turmoil. He’s an unbelievable coach. I’m excited to work with him…what he’s been able to do with slot receivers, and receivers in general, hopefully, we can just build and take-off [from] where we were last year.”

Ravens

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald said the defense will still be aggressive like it was last year.

“The aggressiveness – absolutely – is going to carry over,” MacDonald said, via Ravens Wire. “But I think you’ve got to look through the lens [of], ‘What does aggressiveness actually mean?’ It’s about keeping the offense off-balance and where they’re not really believing what they’re seeing on a down-to-down basis. So, a lot of times, that will come with the schemed-up pressure – that’ll happen. A lot of times it could be a fake pressure, it could look like this coverage and play like another one. You’re changing the stress points of the zones and things like that and just trying to create doubt at all times. You want to be the one pushing the envelope, rather than the other way around. So, that aggressiveness, that was something that … That’s a principle of the Ravens organization – is aggressiveness.”