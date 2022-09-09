AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson doesn’t feel any animosity towards Seattle following his trade to Denver.

“I think, first of all, my experience in Seattle was one of a kind,” Wilson said, via Around The NFL. “Ten years, I couldn’t imagine those years not being in my life and how special they were and how many games we won and how many amazing thrillers and the Super Bowl we won and everything else. I’m going to think about all those memories and everything else and the joy of that and the gratitude of that. Then also we’ve got a football game to play, so I’m excited to just get out there and play again. I love this game. I’m passionate about it. I’ve got a lot of great teammates, there’s a lot of guys I’m super close with on the other side, so it’ll be a great battle.”

Wilson made it clear that he enjoyed his time in Seattle.

“I don’t worry about all that stuff,” Wilson said. “I know how the whole thing went and how it transpired and just the whole situation, but also, at the same too, I know that every second I’ve enjoyed in terms of being there and just trying to give it my all every day.”

“I think at the end of the day, hopefully after 10 years of trying to make a difference there and winning a lot of football games and all of us doing it together, I think that was really special,” Wilson said. “I think also too Seattle will always mean the world to me, it’ll always forever be home for me, it’ll always be a special place in my heart obviously…I’ll forever have love in my heart for Seattle.”

Chargers

Chargers OC Joe Lombardi said recently signed RB Sony Michel has learned their system at a “surprisingly quick level.” (Daniel Popper)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster thinks that their receiving core has all been on “big stages” including Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.

“Yeah, I mean (the) majority of guys in that room, they’ve been on big stages before,” said Smith-Schuster, via ChiefsWire. “You got MVS (Marquez Valdes-Scantling) coming from the Packers where he’s played on big stages. You got Mecole (Hardman), who’s already been on big stages. Obviously, me coming from where I came from (Pittsburgh Steelers), we all played on big stages, so the first game, like I said, people have butterflies, people have that nervousness, but that’s normal for humans. At the end of the day, I just think it’s great for all of us to go out there and just show what we’re here to do.”

Smith-Schuster mentioned that he’s given encouragement to second-round WR Skyy Moore.

“A lot, a lot like I mean, I come to find out, you know, Skyy’s he’s a local Pittsburgh guy,” said Smith-Schuster. “But you know, those experiences I felt, you know, he’s going through the same thing this morning where we was talking about he was like, ‘Is it gonna be a different type of energy Week 1? I’m like, ‘Just keep doing what you’re doing, Skyy, you’re doing great.’ And I can say he’s super excited. He’s just, you know, happy to be here, and to get going.”