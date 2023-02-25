AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Raiders, Ravens

Broncos

Anonymous coaches told The Athletic.com that they believed Broncos QB Russell Wilson separating himself from teammates by having a second-floor office was bad for team chemistry despite the quarterback supposedly having an open-door policy.

“So, are you a coach or are you a player?” the coach asked. “Your open door should be you sitting at your locker.”

“The players were always on the first floor; they never really came up to the second floor,” another coach said. “If you came up to the second floor as a player, it honestly wasn’t a good thing because you were probably getting released.”

Kaleb McGary as a potential fit with the Raiders should he reach free agency. Vincent Bonsignore says to watch for Falcons OT as a potential fit with the Raiders should he reach free agency.

New Ravens OC Todd Monken believes that Baltimore’s passing offense needs to be a team effort in 2023.

“Well, it starts with working together,” Monken said, via RavensWire.com. “An elite passing game is timing; it’s working together, and I think the less you have of that, based on offseason or rotating your skill players, I think the harder that becomes. And I think the more consistent … The other thing is we have to do a great job of building concepts that fit together, so it fits in a quarterback’s brain – that, ‘OK, this is X, Y, Z, whatever, but it’s very similar [or] the same [as] how we start.’ And I think the more you go down that road, the easier it becomes. Obviously, the better you run the football, the better you throw it, so it starts with an excellent run game and then go from there.”

A source close to QB Lamar Jackson revealed to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that the quarterback was not consulted about the hiring of Monken as offensive coordinator: “Lamar Jackson was never consulted or talked to or asked what his opinions would be. He was informed, ‘This is your new boss at the offensive coordinator spot, who will be calling plays for you.’”