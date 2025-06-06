AFC Notes: Browns, Diontae Johnson, Steelers, Kaleb Johnson, George Pickens

Browns

Zac Jackson of The Athletic takes a look at three position battles to keep an eye on for the Browns in OTAs:

At the receiver spot, Jackson writes that Diontae Johnson could make things difficult for DeAndre Carter if he winds up making an impact. Should Cleveland fail to make progress at the position, Jackson could see them signing a veteran option.

could make things difficult for if he winds up making an impact. Should Cleveland fail to make progress at the position, Jackson could see them signing a veteran option. With the cornerback battle between Nik Needham, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Damontae Kazee, Jackson believes Needham could secure a roster spot because of his experience at safety.

and Jackson believes Needham could secure a roster spot because of his experience at safety. Jackson is curious to see where veteran OL Teven Jenkins lines up, given it’s possible for him to land a role at guard or tackle. Jackson points out the Browns have set starters at guard with Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, while LT Dawand Jones is still recovering from knee surgery.

Steelers

Steelers OC Arthur Smith is excited about the team adding RB Kaleb Johnson in the draft.

“(We are) excited about getting Kaleb Johnson in here,” Smith told the team website. “Really explosive running back that we spent some time with. One of the more instinctive backs that I’ve watched in a couple of years coming out of the draft. (He’s a) perfect fit regardless of whatever run scheme you’re running. He ran multiple schemes at Iowa. Really impressive as a volume runner as the game went on, and one of the more impressive stats you’ve seen in the fourth quarter — what he averaged in the fourth quarter. I believe it was over 5 yards per carry. It might have been closer to 6. We think he’s a great culture fit. Obviously extremely fired up to get Kaleb in here.”

“I love it here,” Johnson said at the Steelers’ rookie minicamp. “I can’t wait to get to play on Sundays with these guys, and just overall compete. That’s the main thing right now – compete, learn the playbook, and get ready for Sunday. My offensive line, I feel like the guys that were up front for me, it wasn’t just relationships on the field, it was just off the field. We hung out. We had a bond that was just all of us together. It was great. So when we got on the field, it was just there. It was chemistry. And I feel like they block their butts off of me, and so did the wide receivers and tight ends. So I feel like they helped me make those big plays, big time. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to score touchdowns.”

George Pickens

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward noted that the trade of WR George Pickens came as a surprise, but he does not doubt that it will eventually pay off for Pittsburgh, given their track record when it comes to making deals.

Heyward also believes that the team’s offense will take a step forward and urged fans not to panic, given the turnover on offense from 2024.

“Was I surprised? Yeah,” Heyward said on the latest episode of his podcast. “But you know, the game is the game, and I know it benefits both teams. We get another third-round pick, they get a wide receiver to go along with CeeDee Lamb. Would I’ve liked to see George and D.K. play together? Yeah, but hopefully there’s something in the works.”

“I’m not going to go out and start making these extravagant thoughts of ‘Oh, we’re gonna trade for this,'” Heyward continued. “I think you have to look at the players we do have around. You got Calvin Austin, and I think he’s gonna take a step forward. I think the ball should be going through (tight end) Pat (Freiermuth) a little bit more. And then also, you’re looking for a guy like Roman Wilson to really take a big step. So, it’s not like we don’t have a number one receiver still with D.K. So that’s gonna play a factor. But we’ll see what happens. A lot’s happened this offseason. I know everybody made a big stink about what the Steelers are gonna do, but there’s been a lot of turnover there. This is a PSA for all Steeler fans: Don’t panic, stay patient, we’ll get to work. I think sometimes we can jump off the ship and think the ship is sinking. We got work to do. And, you know, whoever won the offseason isn’t gonna win the regular season, is not gonna win the Super Bowl.”