AFC Notes: Browns, Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- According to Over The Cap, the Browns signed OL Joe Haeg to a three-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $2.1 million in guaranteed money. That is all from his fully-guaranteed 2022 base salary.
- Haeg has base salaries of $2.5 million and $2.9 million in 2023 and 2024.
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said RT Jack Conklin (knee) is “hitting all the benchmarks” when asked if he’s on track to start in Week 1: “He’s practicing today, he’s hitting all the benchmarks and we’ll just continue to bring him along.” (Nate Ulrich)
- Regarding Baker Mayfield, Stefanski said that the quarterback had two years in his system and they wanted to have an idea of the “full picture” for him in their offense: “When you’re studying any of the players, you have to look at full body of work. With Baker, obviously have two years in our offense… Want to have the full picture.” (Chris Easterling)
- Stefanski confirmed Anthony Walker Jr. will start at middle linebacker, while Jacob Phillips will also get “a ton” of playing time. (Scott Petrak)
- Stefanski added he will continue calling plays this season after allowing his assistant coaches to do so during the preseason. (Mary Kay Cabot)
Ravens
- According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, there’s a sense of skepticism from sources in Baltimore and around the league that the Ravens are able to get an extension done with QB Lamar Jackson before the start of the season.
- Jones says no one with the Ravens or Jackson is detailing what the holdup is but the prevailing thought is it’s the amount of guaranteed money.
- He adds a source familiar with talks says it seems as if Jackson’s feelings are “if it happens, great.” If not, he’s content to play out 2022 on the $23 million fifth-year option. Another source told Jones: “He’s confident. He knows he’s going to produce. Where’s the urgency if you know you’re gonna produce?”
- Jones mentions plenty of agents have offered their services to Jackson, who represents himself, but says the quarterback has no desire to change things up.
- Whenever a player represents himself, there are always concerns about feelings getting hurt during contract talks. But two different sources told Jones “there’s no beef” between Jackson and the Ravens and “there’s no animosity” despite the lack of a deal.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport adds Jackson wants a contract as close to Deshaun Watson‘s guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract as possible
Steelers
- Steelers WR Diontae Johnson said he was unable to return to the preseason finale after injuring his shoulder but thinks he’s on the “right trajectory” with his recovery. (Brooke Pryor)
- Regarding Week 1, Johnson wouldn’t elaborate on his availability for Sunday’s game.
- Johnson mentioned that they knew QB Mitch Trubisky was the starter back in training camp: “They said he was the starter actually during camp, but I guess they didn’t, they didn’t really mention it to y’all, but we kind of already knew.” (Brooke Pryor)
- As for chatter about the Steelers’ starting quarterback competition, first-round QB Kenny Pickett responded that he’s focused on his own development: “I just kind of focus on what my job is. I’m definitely not complacent with my job, I’m always trying to get better, always trying to improve and whenever my chance gets called, if it ever does this season, I need to be ready.” (Brooke Pryor)
