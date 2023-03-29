AFC Notes: Browns, Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam would not comment on the situation involving QB Lamar Jackson but defended the fully guaranteed contract the team gave to QB Deshaun Watson.

“Every team, every business, has to look and do what they think is in the best interest of their team,” Haslam said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “We did what we thought was in the best interest of our team. We still feel that way. So, we’re excited to, if you will, have the stuff behind us. This time last year, how many games is he going to play? Is he going to play? Is he not going to play? He’s going to be there the whole season [now] and barring injury, heaven forbid, he’s going to play all 17 games and hopefully more. That I think alone is a bigger leap to the organization, to Deshaun, to all of us.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not happy that he is being questioned about sitting out due to his contract rather than the PCL injury he suffered during the season.

“Let’s get real. I rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation now that’s selfish to me,” Jackson tweeted. “I don’t remember me sitting out on my guys from week 1 vs jets To week 12 vs Broncos. How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could’ve got hurt at any time within that time frame when we know the Super Bowl has been on my mind since April 2018.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank called into question Jackson’s durability when asked about the quarterback during the owner’s meeting.

“Looking at it objectively, there is some concern about whether or not he can play his style of game for … how long can that last,” Blank said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I’m not sure. He’s only 26. Hopefully a long time for his benefit or anybody that he’s signed with. But he’s missed five to six games each of the last two years. This is not like baseball and basketball where you’re playing 82 or 182 games, or whatever baseball is now.”

“I think Lamar’s situation, and I don’t really want to spend a whole lot of time talking about players on other clubs, but Lamar’s situation, I think, is very different,” Blank added. “A different player. Different time.”

Steelers

Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi had just 1.5 sacks for Pittsburgh in 2022 but he still cashed in with a three-year, $28.75 million deal from the team this offseason. Ogunjobi battled injuries last season, even though he played 16 games, and Steelers HC Mike Tomlin was impressed with his output even though fans never saw a healthy player.

“I don’t believe that you did,” Tomlin said via The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. “I think that’s the perspective that I have. I think that’s the perspective that he has. I think that makes both of us excited about his return and what that might mean. I just think that there’s benefit in him being here and knowing what to expect and having been a lap around the track and going through an offseason where he’s not rehabilitating coming off of surgery has exciting prospects as well.”