AFC Notes: Browns, Myles Garrett, Ravens, Ronnie Stanley, Jason Pierre-Paul

Browns

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett isn’t upset with the team adopting a run-heavy game plan while he’s the starting quarterback.

“Whatever we have to do to score one more point,” Brissett said, via PFT. “Listen, I don’t have an ego to where I want to go out there and try to be somebody that I am not. I just go out there and try to play good football, play to the best of my ability and be a good teammate. All of those things come with it.”

Brissett said the team’s ability to run the ball efficiently helps wear down the defense at the end of the game.

“It is exciting,” Brissett said. “We understand…how it wears down teams in the fourth quarter. We have really good offensive linemen, and we have really good offensive backs. We would be a fool not to run the ball and make the defense defend that part of our game. I am excited for the future of that and how we are going to continue to help it out.”

Steelers Chukwuma Okorafor was not fined for jumping on Browns OLwas not fined for jumping on Browns Anthony Walker Jr., which caused him to suffer a season-ending injury. ( LB, which caused him to suffer a season-ending injury. ( Scott Petrak

Myles Garrett

Browns DE Myles Garrett has now been ruled out against the Falcons and says that the details of his Porsche wreck are a blur, despite teaching him to change his driving habits.

“Definitely grateful to be here with what I saw, the pictures, I think it was a hell of an event and just grateful that not only am I alive, I was able to have so much of my family and the support system that was around me and just keep me locked in and keep me focused on taking it day-by-day,” Garrett said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “I’m glad that everything worked out in a positive light. We’re both healthy, both walking around. Just blessed with another day.”

Garrett was previously unsure about whether or not he would play in Week 4.

“It’s kind of gone up and down,” Garrett said of his health. “This morning I woke up sore, yesterday I woke up pretty fresh and right now I feel pretty loose. The treatment’s been going very well for me, I’ve been doing stuff at home and here at the facility. It’s gone up and down but I feel a lot better than I have.”

“I think this will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving,” Garrett added. “Don’t take it for granted. Be grateful that I’m still able to be here and just take my time. It’s been amazing, seeing these guys just so happy and excited to see me in good spirits and good health and seeing these guys just ready to rock. Happy to see them, being embraced by your family and this team meant a lot to me and they’re receiving me with open arms. I think emotionally I’m pretty grounded with everything, I’ve put it behind me. Physically I’m still dealing with some of the injuries that came along with it. But it’s really just a blur, it all happened pretty fast. The last couple of nights I’ve sat and thought about some of the different situations, scenarios, how it played out, but knowing that I can’t change the past, just got to keep moving forward and glad everyone’s all right.”

Garrett’s 23-year-old female passenger was also unharmed, which he was thankful for.

“That was a big sigh of relief for me because I was the one who put us in danger,” Garrett said. “So it was very calming for me to know that they were OK. I don’t think it takes something as drastic as this to tell me that I need to slow down. It’s about listening to my loved ones, hearing them out, and understanding that it is serious every time you get into the car. No matter how fast you’re going over the speed limit, there are real-life situations and circumstances you put yourself in where you’re not only endangering yourself but someone else, so this a definitely a call to me to be safer in my driving and pay attention to my speed and to my surroundings.”

Garrett was fined $15,914 for roughing Steelers Mitch Trubisky in Week 3. ( QBin Week 3. ( Tom Pelissero

Ravens

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) said he’s discussing with the coaching staff about his availability for Week 4 but added that he’s “very close” to returning.

“[We’ll] make the best decision that’s best for the team. This could very possibly be the week. I’m very close,” Stanley said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s official site. Stanley added that they don’t want to rush his return to the lineup but reiterated that he’s “really close” to being back. “We don’t want to rush things. We want to make sure that I’m able to play and to be here for the whole season,” Stanley said. “I think things are going really well, things are going according to plan. I want to be out there as soon as I can. The whole organization has taken this approach and we’re all on the same page about it, making sure I’m ready to go when I do get out there. I’m itching to get out there with my teammates and I’m really close. I’m really close.” Ravens OC Greg Roman said Stanley is “looking explosive” in practice but they must reacclimate him to playing after playing in just one game last season and six games in 2020. “He’s looking explosive, as good as I’ve seen him look,” Roman said. “He hasn’t played ball in about two years, though, so they’ll definitely be an acclimation period for him, which we’re going through now. And I love where he’s at. I was really encouraged by how he’s looking. I’d say arrow up all the way.”

Jason Pierre-Paul

Ravens’ recently signed DE Jason Pierre-Paul feels he’s adjusting well to Baltimore’s defensive system and will “be ready” for Week 4: “I think I’m adjusting to the calls pretty well, getting the calls pretty well, getting my legs back under me. I’m playing catch-up. But I’ve been in this position before, so it’s not going to hold me back. Yeah, I’ll be ready this Sunday.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

feels he’s adjusting well to Baltimore’s defensive system and will “be ready” for Week 4: “I think I’m adjusting to the calls pretty well, getting the calls pretty well, getting my legs back under me. I’m playing catch-up. But I’ve been in this position before, so it’s not going to hold me back. Yeah, I’ll be ready this Sunday.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Pierre-Paul said that he played with multiple shoulder injuries last season and was basically playing with just one shoulder: “At end of last year, I had supraspinatus, rotator cuff tear, biceps tendon tear, all of that. I basically got a whole new shoulder. I feel way better. Since Game 3, I was playing with one shoulder. Imagine playing with one shoulder as DE. I couldn’t grab, I couldn’t snatch.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Pierre-Paul said he will “definitely be ready” to play in Sunday’s game. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Adam Schefter notes that Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) is no longer on the injury report and is set to play in Week 4.

(knee) is no longer on the injury report and is set to play in Week 4. Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley had another major surgery last year and there’s some frustration that there’s not an outside understanding about what he’s dealt with. But he said he and the team have been on same page and he’s really happy with where he’s at. (Jeff Zrebiec)

had another major surgery last year and there’s some frustration that there’s not an outside understanding about what he’s dealt with. But he said he and the team have been on same page and he’s really happy with where he’s at. (Jeff Zrebiec) Stanley said he feels much better heading into week 4 and is optimistic about returning to form: “I feel way different. I feel way better than what I was when I played that first game last year. I’m in a way better place. I’m very optimistic, very confident about me getting back to where I want to be.” (Zrebiec)