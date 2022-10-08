AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Jason Pierre-Paul, Steelers, Kenny Pickett

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said that he is looking forward to QB Deshaun Watson’s return to team headquarters on Monday. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald said that he was impressed by veteran DE Jason Pierre-Paul‘s performance in Week 4 and he got more playing time than they originally anticipated.

“Yes, it’s kind of impressive. Obviously, [Jason Pierre-Paul] played more plays than we were anticipating, especially [with] a couple of the two-minute drives. And how these games have gone on is,” said Macdonald, via RavensWire. “It turns into a passing game later in games, so your numbers tend to spike when that happens. If you look at New England and the type of game that was, it’s a little bit different, in terms of dynamic, and the play counts kind of reflect that. Yes, he probably played a little bit more than we were anticipating, but it was impressive, from not being in camp and … But he’s a pro, and he’s a great guy, and all of the stuff that we’re asking him to do, he’s done a million times, just we call it something else than he’s used to calling it.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens worked out P Brock Miller this week.

Steelers

Steelers first-round QB Kenny Pickett doesn’t think they should be considered “underdogs” and feels they are a strong team when able to execute.

“It’s the attitude with which you go about it,” Pickett said, via Dale Lolley of the team’s official site. “Everybody else thinks we’re underdogs. We don’t. We’re going to go in there with some confidence. We know how great we can be when we’re detailed and we execute at a high level. That’s something we need to take care of during the week or we won’t have a shot.”

Pickett added that he must be accurate with his throws and release the ball correctly.

“It’s the details, the little things, guys running at the right depth, I’ve got to be on time, give them a great ball and they’ll make the plays. The line has been doing a great job all year, so I have a ton of confidence in those guys. It’s everyone doing their 1/11th and we’ll be OK.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said that they have confidence in Pickett and are crafting the proper game plan against the Bills in Week 5.

“We’re optimistic and thoughtful in our thought process,” Tomlin said. “We believe in Kenny. We’re getting ready to play this week and we’re singularly focused on preparing for and ultimately playing a good game and winning up there in Buffalo, and really don’t have a lot of thoughts beyond that.”