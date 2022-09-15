AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt said they want to get WR Amari Cooper the ball but was pleased with how he drew penalties in Week 1: “We want to get him the ball, he’s our No. 1 guy. But he created three plays by drawing penalties.” (Scott Petrak)

said they want to get WR the ball but was pleased with how he drew penalties in Week 1: “We want to get him the ball, he’s our No. 1 guy. But he created three plays by drawing penalties.” (Scott Petrak) Van Pelt said that they’ll continue using RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in a two-back package if they think it can create mismatches: “Really just trying to put your best guys on the field. If the two-back package is beneficial to us, a mismatch to the defense, we’ll put them out there.” (Scott Petrak)

and in a two-back package if they think it can create mismatches: “Really just trying to put your best guys on the field. If the two-back package is beneficial to us, a mismatch to the defense, we’ll put them out there.” (Scott Petrak) Van Pelt was glad to get WR Anthony Schwartz involved early in Week 1: “Good to get the ball in his hands early. Made a big catch late for them.” (Chris Easterling)

involved early in Week 1: “Good to get the ball in his hands early. Made a big catch late for them.” (Chris Easterling) Regarding TE David Njoku, Van Pelt called him a “special” blocker who contributed mightily in the run game. The offensive coordinator also expects Njoku to get more involved as a receiver. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said he’s respectfully done talking about his contract. (Jeff Zrebiec)

said he’s respectfully done talking about his contract. (Jeff Zrebiec) Jackson feels that the team will have an answer for Miami’s cover-0 blitzes that embarrassed them last season: “I feel we’ll have an answer for it next this year.” (Cameron Wolfe)

Jackson said they’ll go at other team’s weaknesses “like they came at ours” and added: “They just caught us off guard…We watched a lot of film on those guys because we don’t want it to happen again.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin liked what he saw from his offense in Sunday’s nailbiter against the AFC North rival Bengals.

“Looking back at it from a coach’s lens, taking the emotion out, I was encouraged by some of the things I saw from our offensive unit,” Tomlin said, via Steelers.com. “It’s no secret that we’re transitioning and gaining cohesion in that group, whether it’s young players or players that are new to us. I thought we did some good things, considering the variables. I thought we were better than we were in Jacksonville [in the second preseason game]. And this was our second opportunity with this collective to go into a road venue. Obviously, a regular-season environment is more intense than a preseason one. So, for us to be better and substantially better, it was encouraging.”