AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns OT Jedrick Wills said receiving positive reviews from their coaching staff for his performances against the Falcons, Jets, and Buccaneers has given him “a lot of confidence.”

“It builds a lot of confidence,” Wills said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “There’s always gonna be games where you’re not perfect. Try not to stack bad weeks on top of a bad week. Just trying to stay in a good range. And I’ve done that. I’ve been pretty high for the most part almost every single game.”

Wills said that he’s most concerned with fulfilling his teammates’ expectations of him rather than listening to the fans.

“I want to live up to my teammates’ expectations,” Wills said. “I want to have their trust. I want to have the trust of people in the building. Fans will hate on you if you’re good or not. They tell LeBron (James) that he’s (terrible) all the time, And he’s one of the best basketball players of all time. For the most part, it’s what I can do to better myself, what I can do to better the trust of my teammates, to better the trust of my coaches.”

As for the Browns’ decision to pick up Wills’ fifth-year option in May, the offensive tackle is focused on playing well in their final regular season game.

“That’d be nice. It’d be great to still be with those guys and whatnot, but it’s up to them and all I can do is go out there on Sunday and put what I have on film. So that’s the only thing that you have in this league is what you put on film.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he is unhappy that RB Gus Edwards only received nine snaps in Week 17, which seems like it would be a reflection on OC Greg Roman.

“I wasn’t happy about that, in all honesty. Gus [Edwards] should have played more – there’s no doubt about it. That was something that … We should have had him out there more, and [there’s] really no excuse for that,” said Harbaugh, via RavensWire.

Steelers

Steelers first-round QB Kenny Pickett recalled connecting with RB Najee Harris for the game-winning touchdown in Week 17 and receiving praise from HC Mike Tomlin.

“If you make good plays,” Pickett said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I think it depends on the play that you made, too. So, it was a good play in a big-time moment. He talks about the weighty moments. Coach is passionate; you love that out of your coach.”

Pickett thinks that their rushing attack was highly productive in Week 17’s win but they must improve when in the red zone.

“We were running the ball really well, and we wanted to have that balance,” Pickett said. “That is what continued to make us move the ball really well, and we have to get better. We have to get better in the red zone, as we have been saying. I feel like a broken record there. It is something that we have to continue to chip away at. As long as we have that balance, I think we will be able to move the ball and finish in the red.”

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson believes Pickett is getting more comfortable in the NFL.

“You don’t want to give a guy too much and throw it at him,” Johnson said. “Kenny has played really well. Playing really comfortably and seeing it better. I believe in him. I got nothing but full faith in him.”