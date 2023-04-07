AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Browns are hosting Fresno State QB Jake Haener for a visit, per Billy Marshall.

Ravens

One of the biggest needs for the Ravens this year is at wide receiver. Fortunately for them, GM Eric DeCosta believes the class is deep at the receiver position and they’ll find a great option at some point in the draft.

“I think the fans will be happy that it’s a strong receiver class,” DeCosta said via the team’s website. “We see a multitude of guys that could go in the first couple rounds. It’s a great opportunity for us.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh sees desirable attributes in Boston College WR Zay Flowers.

“Zay may be kind of short, but he’s not small. He’s not a little guy, plus he can accelerate,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh believes USC WR Jordan Addison also has NFL traits as a premier wide receiver despite being undersized.

“Addison at USC, you watch his stride, his ability to control his body, his balance,” Harbaugh said. “What’s their superpower? If your superpower’s not size, there has to be one or two superpowers that are going to help you be successful in this league. I don’t think Zay or Addison are off our board as quote, unquoted, undersized guys. They’ve got superpowers that are going to help make them successful. It’s just a question of what’s the best fit in our offense, are they there, and who else is there at that time.”

Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz believes TCU WR Quentin Johnston has a first-round grade due to his ability and production.

“When you see a receiver drop balls, you see how they’re doing it,” Hortiz said. “Is it tracking? Is it a hand placement issue? Is it just bad hands? Sometimes it’s just he’s got his hands in the wrong spot. You just watch him make outstanding catches on film. You see his ability to adjust, go up and high point the ball, but he does drop some balls. Most receivers do drop a ball or two, though, But he’s a big, fast, physical guy. Obviously, [he] has playmaking ability outside.”

Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely overhauled their linebacking corps this offseason, allowing Devin Bush and Robert Spillane to walk while cutting veteran Myles Jack. To replace them, Pittsburgh signed Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts in free agency from the Commanders and Dolphins respectively.

“Holcomb, man, is an athletic guy,” Tomlin said via the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. “He can run, he can get to things. He put together a nice body of work in Washington. Less familiar with him coming out and have gained perspective on him through his playing career. There’s a lot to like. Love the fact that he’s a captain. He’s smart. He can make all the calls. Same thing with Elandon; we’re excited to have him, and the opportunity to do business with both those guys was a beautiful thing for us.”