AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

New Browns WR Elijah Moore has taken advantage of veteran WR Amari Cooper being absent this offseason to soak up a lot of targets during OTAs so far. Cleveland made a lot of investments in the wide receiver position this offseason but Moore was the most notable. Early on, it looks like the team has big plans for him as a slot receiver.

“(Moore) has great flexibility; inside and outside flexibility,” Browns OC Alex Van Pelt said via the Athletic’s Zac Jackson. “He can run individual routes outside and win out there. He can come into the slot and has the twitch to win in the slot as well. He has excellent hands and a good feel for the game. So, he’s really a complete receiver that can play both inside and out.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions he views it as unlikely right now that the Browns end up signing former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins despite the interest from QB Deshaun Watson.

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec thinks Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins ‘ tweets last week were related to his contract status. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract and tweeted he wanted to stay in Baltimore for his whole career, but it wasn’t up to him.

Zrebiec adds in his opinion it makes a lot of sense for both sides to revisit a new contract after the 2023 season.

More pressing extension priorities for the Ravens include DL Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington , per Zrebiec, both of whom are also in contract years.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer notes if the price for former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins comes down, it's not inconceivable the Ravens could get involved, as they were eyeing Hopkins before signing WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Dobbins: "We want him back (for 2024) but nobody knows the future. I expect him to have a great year." (Jeff Zrebiec)

Harbaugh said first-round WR Zay Flowers had a minor tweak but will participate next week, while RB Gus Edwards should be ready for training camp despite currently rehabbing. (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph said OC Matt Canada is adding new wrinkles to the team’s offense that should make them more potent on that side of the ball.

“I’m not going to say we’re revolutionizing our offense and everything is changing, but there are some new things that can make us a lot better,” Rudolph said, via Steelers Wire.