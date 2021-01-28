AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Mary Kay Cabot writes that the Browns may have to consider trading WR Odell Beckham this offseason.
- Cabot notes that Browns’ rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones emerged as a productive player, while many targets went to RB Kareem Hunt and the tight ends group.
- Cabot believes the Browns would “undoubtedly” acquire a first-round pick in exchange for Beckham shoudl they make him available.
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes former Ravens LB Zach Orr was in the mix for Baltimore’s inside linebackers coach job before they hired Rob Ryan. Orr is interviewing for the Jaguars’ LB coach vacancy.
- The Ravens will now gain 2021 and 2022 third-round compensatory draft picks after the Texans hired assistant HC David Culley as their new head coach. (Ian Rapoport)
Steelers
- The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette identifies the offensive line as the top need for the Steelers this offseason given how old the unit has become as a whole, plus the expected retirements and losses in free agency.
- Bouchette notes Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton is a strong candidate for the same job with the Steelers after interviewing for the offensive coordinator vacancy.
- If Ben Roethlisberger decides to retire, Bouchette would expect Pittsburgh to roll with Mason Rudolph as the starter in 2021.
- Bouchette adds his understanding is that Roethlisberger is leaning toward coming back but the Steelers could have some influence over that decision.
- Roethlisberger tells Bouchette: “I am pretty sure I want to go one more year (because) I think I can do it and give us a real chance and winning.”
- Pittsburgh will rework Roethlisberger’s deal to lower his $41.25 million cap hit but Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald notes the Steelers are somewhat limited given just $19 million of that is salary for 2021.
- Steelers owner Art Rooney confirmed that the team is still high on Rudolph: “I feel confident (Mason) can be a quarterback in this league, and a starter in this league.” (Bob Labriola)
- He didn’t rule out making further additions at quarterback, however: “I think when you look at our room, we’ll have to add somebody to the room this offseason. We’ll look at all the opportunities we have to do that.” (Brooke Pryor)
- Rooney expects GM Kevin Colbert to be back, though it hasn’t been made official: “I feel like Kevin is going to come back, but who knows.” (Pryor)
- Rooney also said he’s happy with HC Mike Tomlin, who’s under contract in 2021 and has a team option in 2022: “Comfortable in saying he’ll be our coach in the future. In terms of the job he did, we didn’t finish the way we’d like.” (Pryor)
- Rooney highlighted the running game is an area the Steelers are looking to improve and mentioned changes are already afoot with RB James Conner set to be a free agent: “There’s more to come.” (Gerry Dulac)
- The Steelers signed RB coach Eddie Faulkner to a two-year extension. (Aaron Wilson)