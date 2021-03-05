AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
Browns’ CB Greedy Williams injured his right shoulder during a tackling drill in August and at that time the true severity of his injury was unknown.
The Browns later placed Williams on IR in October after the team discovered he had severe damage to the axillary nerve in his shoulder.
“I thought, ‘It’s just a stinger; I’ll be out at practice tomorrow,’’’ Williams told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I ain’t trippin’. After like three or four days, it was still kind of numb and sore, so we waited for like a week or two weeks, and it was still the same way.”
Team doctors told Williams at the time that the injury would set him back anywhere from six to twelve months. Williams was examined by team medical staff on Monday and estimated the injury to be at sixty percent.
“When I was first able to just to reach across my body, and hold it by myself, it was just like a big shock to me, and I was happy,’’ Williams said. “I couldn’t wait to tell [the Browns medical staff] about the progression and how the shoulder was moving. It’s been a lot of excitement from there on out.”
Ravens
- Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic thinks that the Ravens should begin the offseason by creating some more cap space, specifically by restructuring the deals of LT Ronnie Stanley and CB Marlon Humphrey.
- Zrebiec also mentions two cut candidates, including LB L.J. Fort and DT Brandon Williams, who would save Baltimore $2.25 million and $7.5 million respectively.
- When it comes to OT Orlando Brown Jr., Zrebiec writes that the Ravens will strongly have to consider dealing him given that he could net them an additional first-round draft pick.
- Zrebiec proposes the team make additions to their offensive line, naming four big offensive line targets for the team including C Corey Linsley, C Alex Mack, G Brandon Scherff, and G Joe Thuney.
- When it comes to receivers, Zrebiec likes Corey Davis, Will Fuller, and Marvin Jones as strong veteran options to go along with a late-round selection at receiver.
- Zrebiec says that while TE Zach Ertz or TE Gerald Everett would look good in purple, the team should stick to their method of developing tight ends who they select in later rounds, such as TE Mark Andrews who was a third-round selection.
- According to Zrebiec, the Ravens should re-sign LB Tyus Bowser for a low price due to his modest sack numbers, and adds that he can do a lot for a defense that could be replacing LB Matt Judon. Zrebiec would also like to see the team target a pass-rusher early on in the draft.
- Tulsa’s Zaven Collins will meet virtually with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)
Steelers
- The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette believes the Steelers will need to use a first or second-round pick to secure a lead running back, with Alabama’s Najee Harris and Clemson’s Travis Etienne options in the first round and North Carolina RB Javonte Williams a candidate in the second round.
- Their other major need is the offensive line and that’s an area Bouchette can see them prioritizing both early and late in the draft.
- Mark Kaboly of The Athletic writes that the Steelers will need production from some of their younger players who are currently signed to lesser-deals.
- He takes a look at ten under-the-radar players who need to make an impact in Pittsburgh in 2021, including CB Justin Layne, TE Zach Gentry, RB Anthony McFarland, CB James Pierre, NT Carlos Davis, QB Dwayne Haskins, DL Henry Mondeaux, TE Kevin Rader, DB Antoine Brooks, and P Corliss Waitman.