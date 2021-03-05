AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns’ CB Greedy Williams injured his right shoulder during a tackling drill in August and at that time the true severity of his injury was unknown.

The Browns later placed Williams on IR in October after the team discovered he had severe damage to the axillary nerve in his shoulder.

“I thought, ‘It’s just a stinger; I’ll be out at practice tomorrow,’’’ Williams told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I ain’t trippin’. After like three or four days, it was still kind of numb and sore, so we waited for like a week or two weeks, and it was still the same way.”

Team doctors told Williams at the time that the injury would set him back anywhere from six to twelve months. Williams was examined by team medical staff on Monday and estimated the injury to be at sixty percent.

“When I was first able to just to reach across my body, and hold it by myself, it was just like a big shock to me, and I was happy,’’ Williams said. “I couldn’t wait to tell [the Browns medical staff] about the progression and how the shoulder was moving. It’s been a lot of excitement from there on out.”

Ravens