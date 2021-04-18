AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Charles Robinson explains that the Browns release of DT Sheldon Richardson appears to be a cap decision and all of the money freed by the move can be used immediately.
- This means that if Cleveland wants to sign a player to an extension and load some of the money into this season they can do so. They could also use the cap space to sign or trade for a player during camp or the deadline without much worry.
- Adam Caplan also says that Jadeveon Clowney could line up at defensive tackle at times now that Richardson is gone, adding that the team needs to get younger at the position.
- Caplan does point out that Cleveland signed Clowney to a solid contract that will likely end up being worth around $8 million. There is no long-term commitment by the Browns and Clowney has per-game roster bonuses in the deal, meaning he will have to be available to earn them.
Ravens
- Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun writes that the Ravens could look to add a safety in the draft to compliment Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott‘s skill set in the secondary.
- Schaffer specifically mentions TCU’s Trevon Moehrig, Oregon’s Jevon Holland, Central Florida’s Richie Grant and Indiana’s Jamar Johnson as some players to watch for the Ravens.
- Ravens S Anthony Levine‘s one-year, $1.1 million deal includes a $225,000 signing bonus, and $200,000 of his $1.075 million base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
Steelers
- Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says the Steelers are looking for a “dynamic feature back” in the draft, with Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland entering the season ideally as backups.
- According to Dulac, the Steelers’ decision to move on from James Conner this offseason was part of their plan all along to fix their rushing attack. Dulac explains that Pittsburgh simply was not going to give Conner a new contract in line with a three-year starter.
- Dulac also mentions that Pittsburgh is looking to completely revamp its running game from top to bottom after a disappointing 2020 season.
- As for offensive tackle, Dulac mentions Stanford LT Walker Little as someone to watch in the upcoming draft.
- According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Steelers are among the teams that have shown interest in Wisconsin-Whitewater center Quinn Meinerz.
