AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns’ S Grant Delpit is a projected starter in 2021 and says he will be completely healthy for the beginning of the season after missing all of 2020, which would have been his rookie season.

“I’m feeling great,” Delpit said, via Aaron Wilson. “I’ll be 100 percent when the season comes around. Football comes naturally to me. I’ve got to get the opportunity to get back on the field and build the trust with the coaches, the trust in the staff. With the pieces we have, I’m looking forward to camp coming around. I can’t wait to get on the field. We have all the pieces. It’s on the players to put it all together. We’ve got the best staff.”

Browns’ Kevin Stefanski said no medical procedure was required for rookie LB Tony Fields, who will be out for a few weeks with a foot injury. ( HCsaid no medical procedure was required for rookie LB, who will be out for a few weeks with a foot injury. ( Nate Ulrich

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh commented on the signing of OT Alejandro Villanueva , adding that he can play well on either side of the offensive line: “I think he’s going to play really well on the right side and play well on the left side if required. It just adds to our offensive line. He’s a veteran who knows how to get himself prepared to play. He’s an upgrade for us.” (Hensley)

Harbaugh on how he will approach teaching DE Odafe Oweh the NFL game: "That's probably the art to the whole thing. We want to play fast. We could put a period after that. Let's do that. If we make a mistake, make it going full speed. Then, we'll work back from there in terms of our assignments. He's also a very smart player. He picks things up quickly. He works extremely hard." (Hensley)

Ravens' first-round WR Rashod Bateman says that he has high expectations for himself in the NFL regardless of his draft position: "My job is to go out and perform whether I was a first-rounder or a seventh-rounder. I have high expectations for myself." (Jeff Zrebiec)

Ravens’ fourth-round WR Tylan Wallace said at the team’s rookie minicamp that he has a lot to learn: “I’m definitely excited to get in here and learn. The first day wasn’t too bad, but I definitely got a lot of learning to do.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin talked about rookie first-round RB Najee Harris , whom he says can articulate the game of football very well: “Highly conditioned as anybody out there. Great place to begin. Nice foundation from that perspective, sharp guy, football guy, passionate about football.” (Brooke Pryor)

Harris on being a leader as a rookie: "I would never try to blend in. I want to stand out because I'm me." (Pryor)