AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

is hopeful to have a larger role in Week 1’s game against the Chiefs after having a lack of reps in their previous playoff game versus Kansas City. (Scott Petrak) OUT: T Michael Dunn (back), LB Tony Fields (illness)QUESTIONABLE: WR Odell Beckham (knee), DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness), S Grant Delpit (hamstring), S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), K Chase McLaughlin (right hamstring), C J.C. Tretter (knee)

Ravens

who told Josina Anderson that while he was open to making for any team, Baltimore was an appealing option: “I’m willing to discuss an opportunity with anyone interested in me. At the same time, Baltimore is a team that was impacted by injuries, has a great chance of winning and a great coaching staff. I just want to get to work.” The Ravens signed Murray to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum and can increase to around $2 million through incentives. (Ian Rapoport)

said Murray is in “great shape and ready to go” for Week 1 but they are still determining how well the running backs understand Baltimore’s system. (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh is confident that Murray’s running style fits well into their system: “His style fits what we do. You’ve seen our offense. I think you can picture him pretty easily in our offense.” (Jamison Hensley)

Harbaugh said fellow Ravens RB Le’Veon Bell still needs to get into football shape but did well in practice on Thursday: “He has to get sea legs, a little bit football-wise. But he looked good yesterday in practice.” (Jamison Hensley)

Ian Rapoport reports that Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins underwent successful surgery to repair his torn ACL and is expected to make a full recovery. RBunderwent successful surgery to repair his torn ACL and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ravens’ RB Devonta Freeman is expected to be elevated from the practice squad to the main roster for Week 1. (Mark Maske)

Steelers

At the age of 39, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger knows that 2021 very well could be his final season. However, he’s not viewing it through the lens of a potential farewell tour, as he’s not sure if it is his last season after all.

“I do not,” Roethlisberger said via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I can’t afford to. I don’t want to miss out on things. I’m just going to enjoy it. I don’t think it’s right to go out and say, ‘This is it,’ and have that mentality, because I don’t know if this is it.”

Roethlisberger says if he feels like he can still play football at a high level, the odds are good he’ll try to play another season in 2022. However, he admitted he couldn’t say for sure whether it would be with the Steelers. He’s in the last year of his contract and Pittsburgh notably hemmed and hawed a bit this offseason before restructuring his contract to bring him back.

“Yeah it’s a possibility, but the big questions are going to be the health of the team, and do they even want me back?” Roethlisberger said. “You’ve got to understand it’s more than just Mr. Rooney. [Steelers GM] Kevin Colbert has to want you back, and sometimes it doesn’t always feel that way.

“I’m not going to come back just because we have a good team if I’m not playing well. I don’t ever want to hurt the team. I want to give the team the best chance to win a game. I love to see how I’ll play this year. I just don’t know. I hate looking to next year because we still have a full year ahead of us.”