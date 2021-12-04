AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns CB Denzel Ward admits that there is some “added pressure” to perform given he’s entering his fifth-year option on his rookie contract in 2022.

“I would definitely say there’s a little added pressure in a sense,” Ward, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal. “I don’t want to say it’s not real, that there’s no pressure, but more so the pressure is just when you’re sitting at home or you’re just off to the side not really doing much.”

Although Ward acknowledged his contract situation, he added that it’s not his focus when he’s on the field.

“That’s not really my focus when I’m out there playing, but it is obviously in the back of your mind, something that’s out there, goals that you may set. But my main thing is just really having fun and playing the game that I’ve been playing since I was a little kid.”

Ward said he is using their Week 13 bye to rest and “finish the season strong.”

“I’m going to rest up, get my body right and come back to finish the season strong,” Ward said. “We’ve just got to take it a game at a time and then see where we are at the end of the year.”

Ward feels like he was having an “All-Pro type of year” before landing on the COVID-19 list but feels content with how he’s responded to adversity.

“I thought I was definitely having an All-Pro type of year,” Ward said. “I thought I was helping my team win and doing my job and making plays. I was definitely having a Pro Bowl type of year, and then once that stuff happened, it was disappointing, but that’s life. Things are going to happen. You’ve just got to find a way to get past it, work through it, so I was still happy about how I responded to that.”

Ravens

Ravens’ OC Greg Roman has a larger role in mind for WR Devin Duvernay, who has been impressive so far in Baltimore’s 2021 campaign

“That’s already been thought about,” Roman said, via RavensWire.com. “We have tons of stuff sitting in the vault, you know what I mean? Whether or not we choose to unlock the vault … It’s a long season. The thing you’ll probably notice is teams that go crazy with that stuff, it dries up after a little bit, and then [they say], ‘Now, what do I have?’ I like to space things out throughout the course of the season. Do this one week, then they think you’re doing this, and you do that. ‘Oh, he’s doing … Oh, look out [for No.] 13,’ and then he does the other thing, that kind of thing.”

Steelers

Steelers DT Montravius Adams said he’s received help from other defensive linemen in order to be ready for Week 13 after being signed off of the Saints practice squad.

“I would say they’re putting me in a good position,” Adams said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “They’ve got some great guys around me to help me pick it up faster. Honestly, they haven’t narrowed the playbook and I think it’s been going well.”

Adams feels that he has a “great opportunity” with the Steelers and thinks the coaching staff is putting him in a good position to succeed.

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity for me,” Adams said. “The way they’re using me in this defense is setting me up for success.”

Adams added that he’s focused on helping the Steelers win.

“I expect to go out there and make plays for the team, so we can win,” Adams said.