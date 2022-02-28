AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com mentions Browns QB Baker Mayfield is ahead of schedule in his rehab from surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum.
- Cabot adds that the team still plans to investigate all potential options at quarterback including both veterans and incoming rookies.
- Some veteran options that Cabot thinks the Browns will most likely investigate include Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, and Deshaun Watson.
- Cabot notes the Browns will look to bring back C J.C. Tretter, despite having C Nick Harris waiting in the wings to take over the starting job. Cabot adds Tretter is a starting-caliber center, which is hard to come by and he is more likely to be traded than outright released by the Browns.
- The Browns are also likely hoping to re-sign DE Jadeveon Clowney according to Cabot and the team also needs to find a replacement for injured DE Takkarist McKinley.
Ravens
- Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic lists several prospects for the No. 14 pick to keep an eye on as candidates for the Ravens, including Mississippi State OT Charles Cross, Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum, Georgia DL Travon Walker, LSU CB Derek Stingley, Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning, Michigan DE David Ojabo, Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson and Georgia DT Jordan Davis.
- Zrebiec also points out Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said earlier this offseason he already had three or four candidates he was confident would be in range for the Ravens with their pick.
- UT-Chattanooga OL Cole Strange met with all the teams at the Senior Bowl but noted the Ravens requested a second follow-up meeting. (Justin Melo)
Steelers
- Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network has heard that the Steelers are targeting Liberty QB Malik Willis in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Pauline adds he personally can’t confirm that but he knows the Steelers like Willis a lot.
- In free agency, Pauline has heard Pittsburgh will target one of either Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky, Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater or Saints QB Jameis Winston as a potential veteran addition.
- Mark Kaboly of The Athletic points out that aside from fixing the quarterback situation, the team needs to spend money in order to improve both the offensive and defensive line.
- Kaboly also thinks the team should extend the contracts of S Minkah Fitzpatrick and WR Diontae Johnson, adding that they should also make an attempt to re-sign WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.
- When it comes to LB Devin Bush, Kaboly believes the team should move forward and pick up his fifth-year option and hope that he is able to rebound from the knee injury that cost him the 2021 season.
