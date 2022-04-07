AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns P Corey Bojorquez signed a two-year, $3.38 million deal that includes a $500,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.25 million in 2021, $1 million of which is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

In 2023, Bojorquez has a base salary of $1.325 million, up to $255,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and a $50,000 workout bonus.

Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely had a formal Combine interview with the Browns. (Ryan Roberts)

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta gave his annual pre-draft press conference this past week. He obviously doesn’t want to tip their hand in the draft but he acknowledged some priorities like offensive tackle that they hope to address.

“We feel that there’s an opportunity in the draft to address the tackle spot at some point, whether it’s in the first round or the fourth round,” DeCosta said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “There’s good players all throughout this year. It’s a very, very deep position class, so there’s a lot of different ways for us to skin the cat. We’ll do that at some point.”

The Ravens also hope to get some help at edge rusher, one of a handful of positions where they’re thin. However, they might be out of luck even picking at No. 14.

“Typically, those guys go fast,” DeCosta said. “We think there will be a run of those guys, probably in the top 10. There might be a guy or two that falls down to us at 14, potentially.”

The Ravens have 10 picks, including five in the fourth round in what they view as a deep class, so they could potentially fill a lot of needs. In an ideal world, though, you’re not counting on rookies to play right away, especially mid-round picks. DeCosta says they’re limited because of their cap situation but they are looking at adding more veteran players before the draft.

“Our job is to basically see where the holes are, how much money we have, the opportunity and then make the best decision we can,” DeCosta said. “There’s still a lot of really good players out there that played football this year in the National Football League, across the board at multiple positions that we’re interested in. If the cap was unlimited, so to speak, we’d be out there signing players left and right. We’re bounded by the fact that there is a salary cap.”

Steelers

Though the Steelers have interviewed a staggering 16 candidates for their GM vacancy, the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly still thinks assistant GM Brandon Hunt is the frontrunner to take over for Kevin Colbert after the draft.

is the frontrunner to take over for after the draft. Based on the franchise’s history, Kaboly would be surprised if they made an aggressive move up into the top ten for someone like Liberty QB Malik Willis . He does, however, think they could trade back into the end of the first round for Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder , or make a modest move up for Willis if it’s five picks or so.

. He does, however, think they could trade back into the end of the first round for Cincinnati QB , or make a modest move up for Willis if it’s five picks or so. Kaboly dumps some cold water on any thought of the Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool , for now.

, for now. Kaboly points out the Steelers probably have some sort of indication from DL Stephon Tuitt that he plans to play this season, otherwise he would have been cut for the cap savings.

that he plans to play this season, otherwise he would have been cut for the cap savings. Michigan RB Hassan Haskins had a dinner meeting with the Steelers. (Aaron Wilson)

had a dinner meeting with the Steelers. (Aaron Wilson) Missouri State DL Eric Johnson has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Steelers. (Wilson)