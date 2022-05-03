AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Despite not being the biggest name trading on draft day, former Rams CB Troy Hill was sent back to the team by the Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Hill let it be known that he feels disrespected by Cleveland and is happy to be back with Los Angeles.

“When I was in Cleveland, I always found myself trying to compare things to how it was done over here in L.A.,” Hill said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “I don’t know if it was me just trying to compare as far as this is what a winning program [does], or it was just missing everything that was happening over here. I feel disrespected. Definitely motivated to come out and show what I can do.”

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes Ravens sixth-round RB Tyler Badie will probably compete with RB Justice Hill for the No. 3 job and kick returning duties, though it’s conceivable the team could keep both. Hill is coming off a torn ACL.

After drafting first-round C Tyler Linderbaum , which allows Patrick Mekari to move to a sixth OL role, and fourth-round OT Daniel Faalele , Zrebiec points out the Ravens’ depth at tackle is quite good, meaning Ja’Wuan James might not be a roster lock at $3.25 million.

Steelers

A source tells NFLTR Lousiana Tech RB Marcus Williams has rookie camp invites from five teams, including the Steelers. He’s also been invited by the Bucs, Falcons, Jets and Saints.

has rookie camp invites from five teams, including the Steelers. He’s also been invited by the Bucs, Falcons, Jets and Saints. Louisiana DT Tayland Humphrey was invited to the Steelers’ rookie minicamp. (Aaron Wilson)