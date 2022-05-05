AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said during a recent interview that he feels good about the receivers the team currently has heading into next season.

“I feel even better watching them throw finally because I can see it on Monday — throw and catch, that is,” Stefanski said during an interview with 92.3 The Fan. “I think we have some different traits. Obviously, Amari Cooper — his career speaks for itself. He’s been a productive guy everywhere he’s been. Getting around Amari, getting to know Amari, getting to see him run, see what routes and concepts he’s best at. And then seeing what the quarterback, [how] he rhythms up with Amari. What you want ultimately is that route between the two of them where it’s a gimme, it’s a nine out of 10, we’re going to take it. So we’re just exploring that. And then we’ve got young guys. I like having the youth in there. I like having the competitive group in there. Also, not that this is the most important part, but it’s a really, really smart group. Just you break the huddle and with Amari, Donovan, and Schwartzy, adding a young guy like David Bell who’s really a smart young player, I think it’s a group that has a ton of good traits and you can move them around the formation.”

Stefanski didn’t commit to any of the options as the No. 2 behind Cooper, however.

“I think it’s going to be so dependent — I was talking to coaches about this today — dependent on play type,” Stefanski said. “I might be dependent on personnel. If we’re in 12 personnel, your No. 2 might be this guy. If you’re in 11, we’re going to bump this guy in here. So it remains to be seen. We have a couple of rookies who haven’t been on campus yet, so until I see them, I really can’t say.”

Ravens

Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz is confident that first-round C Tyler Linderbaum will do well with his development in the NFL.

“I think one, the center position, you don’t always have a guy over your hat. Again, a lot of times, you’re free and you’re helping. It’s a lot of combo blocks. But when you watch him, like I tried to show, he can gain leverage on players. He does a good job getting his hands inside off the snap. Anything laterally, he’s going to have an advantage of, because he’s so quick off the ball. Head up, he’s going to have to stay [and] play with good technique early on as he develops his strength. I think all rookie linemen, they come out strong. Some come out a little stronger than others, but you develop your strength. You develop your technique, your leverage and your game, but I think he’ll do a great job. The competitiveness he plays with, the leverage he plays with, and again, it’s very rare for you to be isolated early in the play at center. You’re going to get bumped. Somebody is going to help you. You’re going to get a hand helping you. But he’s going to do a good job. He’s going to, just like all offensive linemen … We watched Bradley Bozeman who is 320 pounds; he’s had some bad moments. They all have some bad moments against big guys. I’ve seen Haloti Ngata chuck Pro Bowlers out of the way. So, it’s not an easy position to play. You have to play 65 [to] 70 snaps a game; you’re going to have a couple losses. It’s rare to pitch a shutout as an offensive lineman, but he’ll do good,” said Hortiz, via RavensWire.

Steelers

Steelers FS Damontae Kazee’s one-year deal with the team includes a $152,000 signing bonus and a base value of over $1 million. (Field Yates)