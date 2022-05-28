AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney said that last season was his first time playing in a traditional 4-3 system.

“I feel like that was my first time being in a traditional 4-3 (scheme) and really getting after the quarterback,” Clowney said, via Anthony Poisal of the team’s official site. “We had a great group of guys up front. It wasn’t just me. It was a team effort. The front end did their job, and the back end was doing their job. We just had a total team thing out there on defense, and I hope we can do that this year.”

Clowney thinks that his added year of experience in Cleveland’s defense will help them take progress as a group.

“It’s a much better feeling,” Clowney said. “You’re just always excited. I’m excited to be around them. I know what I’m dealing with and I know who I got. I know what we can do together. I’m just hoping we can take that step forward and get where we need to get this season.”

Ravens

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh said he underwent shoulder surgery in January and is working to regain strength.

“Yes, honestly, I had surgery the end of January. So, [I’m] a few months out. But I feel good, I feel good. I’m just trying to strengthen it, take it day-by-day, and I’m going to be out there soon,” said Oweh, via RavensWire.

Steelers

Steelers WR Chase Claypool said that he didn’t want to miss the team’s voluntary OTA’s because he wanted to develop chemistry with the new guys in the locker room.

“I didn’t want to be at home when all these guys are getting together,” Claypool said, via Trib Live. “I thought that was important.”

Claypool also said that WR Diontae Johnson, who isn’t at the team’s OTA’s, is working to perfect his craft and expects him to have a great season.

“I know Diontae is grinding no matter where he is,” he said. “I know a lot of people are looking into it, but I’m not looking into it too much. He’s perfecting his craft, and he’s going to play.”

Claypool has taken on a leadership role within the locker room, helping rookie WR George Pickens get acclimated to Pittsburgh’s way of life.

“I talk to Chase almost every day,” Pickens said. “He really has helped me in terms of getting in the flow of the game, getting the flow of the locker room and the whole facility. He’s getting us acclimated.”

Claypool isn’t worried about his numbers in 2021 and believes that he’ll take a step forward in 2022.

“A lot of people will say I was terrible last year,” Claypool said. “The numbers were similar. I wasn’t happy with last year, but I didn’t take a big step back at all. People are going to freak out and say I did, but I didn’t. I’ll be good this year.”