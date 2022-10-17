AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky

Browns

According to Field Yates, the Browns and LB Deion Jones agreed to eliminate his 2023 contract year following the trade from Atlanta.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said that more runs were his reason for playing LB Sione Takitaki over LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah against the Patriots. (Chris Easterling)

The Browns are hiring two new analytics analysts, Brenan Latimer and Austin Grosel. (Seth Walder)

Ravens

The Ravens aren’t ready to panic just yet, with DE Calais Campbell, QB Lamar Jackson, and HC John Harbaugh planning to regroup prior to next week.

“We’ve made some mistakes, let some ballgames slip away,” Campbell said, via ESPN. “But we can use it as fuel to get better, to keep fighting, to not relax, and to find a way to improve. Or we can just let it eat at us and make more mistakes. I think it’s kind of just one of those places where it’s still early in the season. We’re not going to hit the panic button.”

“We just can’t keep beating ourselves up because that’s what it is,” Jackson said. “It is not our opponent … I feel like we just beating ourselves with little mistakes here and there.”

“We’ll regroup, we’ll go to work, and we’re going to find ourselves as a football team,” Harbaugh said. “That’s what we have to do right now: find ourselves as a football team. We have an opportunity to be a very good football team. We can be as good as we want to be and decide to be.”

Steelers

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky was benched at halftime against the Jets two weeks ago after a confrontation in the locker room with WR Diontae Johnson .

Dulac says multiple sources told him Johnson was yelling at Trubisky to get him the ball and Trubisky didn't take kindly to it, with a heated exchange occurring.

Trubisky could be back in the starting lineup in Week 7 with first-round QB Kenny Pickett in the concussion protocol this week.