AFC Notes: Bryan Cook, Khalil Mack, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs

Chargers

Chargers LB Khalil Mack has now tied his career-high in sacks and leads the league with 15, yet is more concerned with the lack of team success this season in Los Angeles despite a win over the Patriots on Sunday.

“I feel like up until this point in my career, I’ve accomplished things, but ultimately, you want to get to a Super Bowl, and you want to win it,” Mack told Kris Rhim of ESPN. “And that’s the only thing on my mind at this point in my career. It’s definitely frustrating, man. Just understanding what we had the chance to do. You don’t get too many opportunities in this league, and we’re running out of them. Stats, whatever comes with it, it comes with it. But I want to win ballgames. I’m at that stage of my career where I want to f—ing win. We are not thinking about defeat, just putting one foot in front of the other. Getting ready for the next game is all you can do at this point.”

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says Chargers owner Dean Spanos is unlikely to make any changes during the season and will evaluate the performance of HC Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco after the year.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes isn’t one to throw his wide receivers under the bus, noting that he could have made a better throw to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the controversial no-call for pass interference on Packers CB Carrington Valentine.

“It is what it is, man. Obviously, the guy was probably a little early, but at the end of the game they’re letting guys play,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m kind of about that. I’d rather you let the guys play and let the guys win it on the field. It’s a hard job, man. When we’re in that situation, I can’t be wanting a flag. I have to try to go out there and win the game myself and with the rest of my teammates.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that Chiefs S Bryan Cook will undergo more evaluation on his ankle, which did not break as x-rays came back negative on Monday.

will undergo more evaluation on his ankle, which did not break as x-rays came back negative on Monday. Chiefs WR Justin Watson was fined $6,833 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 12.