AFC Notes: Byron Jones, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said they probably won’t get CB Byron Jones back this week as his recovery from offseason Achilles surgery continues. McDaniel called it “frustrating” for everyone involved. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- McDaniel added OT Austin Jackson might not be back off IR this week either, although he’s champing at the bit to go: “It’s been going good with him…We know we’re going to have to be protective against the player.” (David Furones)
Jets
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports Jets WR Corey Davis has suffered an MCL sprain and is currently day-to-day.
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said WR Denzel Mims is “going to be a big part of (the offense) moving forward” after seeing good blocking from him on a touchdown run. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- As for WR Elijah Moore, Saleh said the following: “He doesn’t need to be alienated from this organization. We love him. We know how much he can help us and we just want to help him … he’s still part of this family.” (Rosenblatt)
- Saleh told reporters OT George Fant is unlikely to come off of injured reserve this week. (Rich Cimini)
- Jets OT Cedric Ogbuehi will be the starting right tackle after the injury to OL Alijah Vera-Tucker. (Brian Costello)
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe wrote a sourced rebuttal to the reports about Patriots QB Mac Jones developing an “attitude issue.” Howe points out that Jones’ competitiveness which helped him stick out to the Patriots can also be framed as being difficult to work with, using a story about his time with the scout team at Alabama to illustrate.
- Howe adds Jones was routinely one of the first players at the stadium this offseason as he embraced the conditioning program, and that he was a collaborative voice as they remade the offense, sometimes forcefully saying what he did and didn’t like.
- Regarding Jones’ decision to rehab his ankle sprain instead of getting surgery, Howe says Patriots HC Bill Belichick was not pushing him to have the procedure, contradicting some reports.
