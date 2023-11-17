AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Texans, Titans

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud is grateful of the praise they are receiving as a team and NFL veterans have reached out to him online.

“It’s cool to have people recognize some of the things that I’ve done or — as a team, we’ve done. I don’t think it’s just me, but it’s really cool to see,” Stroud said, via ProFootballTalk. “Especially the vets who will reach out or say something on Twitter, and I have people who text me stuff [and] things like that, so I really appreciate that. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Stroud is eager for more success and is carrying a chip on his shoulder.

“But still, at the same time, I just want more. I want to do better. I want to be as complete as I can. This game is a process, and I know every week I have to bring it. And I know I’m not being treated as a rookie anymore, so people are bringing their ‘A-game’ because they want to knock me off or whatever they think. For me, I just really want to keep getting better and better and keep that chip on my shoulder and just keep grinding.”

Stroud is keeping a short-term memory and staying even-keeled.

“It’s been cool to be able to be in the [MVP] talk, but just like they love me this week, they’ll hate me the next,” Stroud said. “So, I don’t try to look at that stuff. I try to stay even-keeled and just stay on the straight and narrow, and just work really hard and make my teammates around me better.”

Texans OC Bobby Slowik said “nothing has changed” with RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) and emphasized a “committee approach” at the position, via Aaron Wilson.

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis is working to lead by example and become a leader around Tennessee’s locker room.

“At the very least, if you want to be a good leader you have to be someone who leads by example and works hard and does the right things and is able to be someone that people can come to and ask questions to,” Levis said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Levis said he wants to be “at the forefront” of their offense.

“I feel like in everything that I’ve done, I’ve always wanted to be at the forefront, in the (driver’s) seat. I think I have that innate ability to bring others with me. It’s a tough job to have, but I like having the tough jobs. It’s just kind of how I’m wired, I guess, and I have to keep finding ways to be a better leader.”

As for Tennessee’s Week 11 matchup against the Jaguars, Levis is aware of how important division matchups are.

“It’s a big one,” Levis said. “We talked today that it’s only our second division game, and we still have all these division games left. As we see it, it’s still wide open. We have to take it one day, one game at a time. We know how much the (division) games count. Obviously, every game is going to be a bloodbath, but it just seems like, for those division games, you have to step up and bring your best to the table or you’re going to get kicked in the mouth.”