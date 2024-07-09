AFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Rhamondre Stevenson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins recently signed DL Calais Campbell, who said he’s going to move around frequently in DC Anthony Weaver’s system.

“I’m going to play all over the place, yes,” Campbell said, via ProFootballTalk. “We haven’t really talked about like how they want to use me, but just knowing [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] and his mindset, we’re going to move around a little bit in different situations. There’s a lot of different things you can do in this defense as far as packages and different ways of lining up and doing things, but yes, I’d be very surprised if I don’t play literally position on the D-line at some point in time in the season in certain gaps.”

Campbell pointed out he’s always been able to play the 5-technique position and can line up in a variety of ways.

“[Wink Martindale] used to always tell me, ‘When God created the football game and he created the 5-technique position, he drew you up perfectly for it,’ all the time,” Campbell said. “I feel like I can play any position, right, like I can [play] left, right, 1-technique, 2i, 3, 4i, 5. I can play all through the 9[-technique]. I can play any position — I don’t like standing up, but hand in the dirt, I can play any position on the D-line and I take great pride in doing that at a high level. I think that’s probably what makes me unique, but where I feel the strongest and best at is in that 5[-technique].”

Campbell still feels like he’s “pretty dominant” as a 5-technique defensive lineman.

“So I do think he’s right, and I still think I’m pretty dominant in that 5[-technique], especially in the run game. He told me to set the edge, like you’re not running that ball. I take great pride in making sure that you’re not going to run the ball in my gap or towards me at all. I also feel like especially when it comes to studying the game and understanding what tendencies are, what teams can do from different formations, it allows me to be a little more aggressive and take some chances and make some plays that I’m not supposed to make as well. But the plays I’m supposed to make in a 5-technique, yes, it’s 100 percent — you’re not running or something’s got to happen. Something was off, something happened. But it’s just I take great pride in being one of the best run-stopping 5-techniques to ever play this game, and I still think I’ve got a lot of juice in the pass rush role, too, so it’s kind of a good mix.”

Jets

The Jets signed QB Tyrod Taylor in free agency from the Giants after moving on from QB Zach Wilson. Taylor discussed the different feelings around the team as they have hopes for a deep playoff run.

“This is no disrespect to (the Giants) or anything, but when coming in here and being around the guys for Phase One, it was refreshing the energy throughout the locker room,” Taylor said, via Ethan Greenberg of the team’s website.

“On the field, just is different. I’ve been on a couple of different teams and I’ve gotten a chance to feel that out for a couple of different teams. I think we’re in a good space. There’s only room to grow and I think everyone obviously wants to be a part of something special, but it’s about putting in the work. That’s what we’re focusing on.”

Patriots

The Patriots signed RB Rhamondre Stevenson to a four-year, $36 million contract with $17.116 million guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

He also has workout bonuses and another potential $12 million in incentives. (Over The Cap)