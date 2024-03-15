AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, Dalton Schultz, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said he hasn’t decided who will call plays offensively yet.

“It’s something that’s part of the evaluation process,” Pederson said, via PFT. “I have to evaluate myself and Press as decision-makers and play-callers and see what’s best for our team. I haven’t decided, but those are all ongoing conversations that Press and I will have and go from there.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe said the NFL wouldn’t allow a stipulation for the Jaguars to give up a second-round pick to the Falcons if they extended WR Calvin Ridley no matter what to be written into the trade terms, which is why that window closed at the start of the new league year.

A league source told Howe the Titans' offer was significantly higher than Jacksonville's final offer, which was comparable to what the Patriots also had on the table.

Howe notes the Jaguars initially viewed signing WR Gabriel Davis as a reinforcement for Ridley, not a replacement.

Oregon LB Jamal Hill will take an official visit with the Jaguars. (Ryan Fowler)

Texans

Texans TE Dalton Schultz is staying in Houston after signing a three-year contract recently. Schultz had great things to say about the organization and gained perspective after leaving Dallas.

“This place is a well-oiled machine,” Schultz said, via Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle. “The coaching staff — the coaching changes, I can’t speak to the previous stuff — but the strength staff is phenomenal, the training staff is unbelievable. This has been the most trainers that I’ve ever seen on a staff and they take really amazing care of the players. The nutrition staff is phenomenal.”

“The focus is just football, you know what I mean? I’m going back and telling some people about being around the Cowboys practice facility and game day and describing some of the interactions and stuff that you see on a day-to-day basis and it surprises a lot of people. They’re like, ‘Holy crap. That actually happens at a practice facility?’ You think it’s normal, and then you come to a place like this.”

Titans

It remains to be seen how new Titans HC Brian Callahan will pan out in terms of success on the field. But he already notched one immense win by bringing his father, legendary NFL OL coach Bill Callahan, onto his new staff. The older Callahan has an unimpeachable track record with developing offensive linemen, which is great news for the Titans given how shaky that unit was in 2023. The younger Callahan noted, however, that doesn’t mean they’ll necessarily try to get by with investing less in the group.

“I’ll say this: You can never replace elite talent,” Callahan said via the Athletic’s Joe Rexrode. “You can coach guys. Coaching makes an impact. It matters. But ultimately, the better players you have, the better coach you are. So I will never pass up on elite talent just because I think we have a great coach. Great coaches with elite talent is special.”