AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, David Mills, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is impressed with the way WR Calvin Ridley came into the building and took command of learning the team’s offense.

“I’ve been impressed with him,” Pederson said, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s been here, he’s been focused, engaged, doing the things we asked him to do. And again, it is just being on the same page with Trevor, he’s done a great job in the classroom, being able to take that out to the field and the work he’s getting done and we just want to see that continue and just continue to develop. We’re not game planning or scheming or all that. We’re just continuing to install and he’s done a nice job handling all the information.”

Jaguars OC Press Taylor has also been impressed with Ridley not only on the field but in the locker room as well.

“I’ve been really impressed with Calvin. I’ve watched every snap Calvin’s played in the NFL, just like a lot of our guys have. So we’re very confident in the player we’re getting,” Taylor said. “And then to be able to meet him in person, we’ve had a lot of people that vouched for him, obviously going back to when we acquired him, but the work he’s put in this offseason has been impressive just in terms of meaning the extra work he does. And you can tell he is doing it because he comes in the next day, he’s got his list of questions, and they’re very thought out. You can tell he’s peeked ahead of the install or just looking a couple of days ahead as we go on. So he’s done a great job, just intermixing with the group and making his own role.”

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills admits that the 2022 season was a disappointment which led to widespread changes across the personnel within the organization.

“Obviously the record was what it was,” Mills said, via Texans Wire. “We wanted to win more games, and I think it led to some of the decisions that we ended up having to make as an organization this offseason.”

Titans

Veteran WR Chris Moore is coming off the best season of his career and is hoping to prove he can give the Titans a strong receiving presence this season.

“I can do whatever they need me to do,” Moore said, via TennesseeTitans.com. “First, I am a football player, and then I’m a receiver. Whatever they want me to do, I’m going to do it.”

“I just want my teammates to know that they can rely on me on the field,” Moore added. “I’m going to be out there doing whatever they need me to do to help them win. It is always fun going into a new building, and learning new faces. This is actually a very welcoming organization, people really get to know you, and they are interested in who you are as a person. So, it has been a great time. At the end of the day personally, it is not really about the numbers, but it’s about being with an organization that (wants) to win games. I just love the game of football and that’s what I want to do.”