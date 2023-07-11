AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, DeMeco Ryans, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is impressed with WR Calvin Ridley and his communication with the team thus far throughout the offseason.

“One of the things I really find, and the respect I have for Calvin, is just the communication he’s had with us, and us with him. I make that a point, to be open and honest with all the players, especially a veteran player of his caliber. He’s excited to be here, he wanted to be here, he’s not going anywhere. He now lives in Jacksonville, Florida, so it’s good to see him here as well,” Pederson said, via PFT.

Texans

49ers LT Trent Williams told reporters that the Texans are in a great position with former DC DeMeco Ryans as their head coach and thinks his former coach has a strong chance to succeed.

“Yeah, I think they got a steal,” Williams said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He can be a staple for this organization for a long time. He’s a very talented coach. Obviously, has pedigree, played this game for a long time, played it the right way and coaches it the right way. I think he’s going to have a lot of success out here.”

Titans

Titans DL coach Terrell Williams said last month that DL Teair Tart began his improvement as a pass rusher last season and has made more strides this offseason, yet must continue working on getting to the quarterback before the season begins.

“The biggest thing for him was working on the pass rush part, and we spent a lot of time working on that as a group, and with him some individually,” Williams said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “He’s definitely made some strides there.”

“It is important, just not being a one-trick pony,” Tart added. “Being versatile, the more you can do, the longer you’ll be on the team and the more you’ll be on the field. The next step for me is developing my pass rush game and solidifying my identity and being the type of player, the type of rusher, I want to be. I want to be the best player I can possibly be.”