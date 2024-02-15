AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, Derrick Henry, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- Regarding Colts pending free agent S Julian Blackmon, Kevin Bowen of 1075TheFan points out Blackmon has missed 17 of a possible 67 career games due to injuries, which will be a “hindrance” for him on the market.
- Bowen also writes Indianapolis has third-year safeties Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II on the roster, while the organization has typically identified “one-year stopgaps” for the safety position in recent years.
- BYU QB Kedon Slovis had extended meeting time with the Colts at the Shrine Bowl, among other teams (Ryan Fowler)
- TCU S Mark Perry had multiple meetings with the Colts at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
Jaguars
- SI.com’s John Shipley believes the Jaguars would only relinquish a third-round pick to the Falcons if they sign WR Calvin Ridley to an extension after the free agency window opens, a pick which they’re already on the hook for after his strong performance in 2023.
- The terms of the trade with the Falcons that brought Ridley to Jacksonville stipulated the Jaguars would give up a second if they signed Ridley to a contract extension. However, if his contract expires and he tests free agency, a new deal would not technically be an extension.
- The risk of course is Ridley will be free to negotiate with other teams and that could drive up the price for the Jaguars.
Titans
- Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com notes that it’s too soon to know how things will play out with RB Derrick Henry this offseason, as new HC Brian Callahan is still putting his staff together and free agency is a month away.
- Wyatt adds he spoke to Henry at the Pro Bowl and he said he’d love to come back, with GM Ran Carthon and Callahan both indicating they would like for him to return. However, it is unknown what another team could offer Henry on the open market.
- Callahan said DC Dennard Wilson will have “autonomy” to run their defense and sought out the “best” defensive coach he could find, via Terry McCormick.
- As for bringing in his father Bill Callahan as their offensive line coach, Brian Callahan said there wasn’t a real interview process and it was down to his dad’s decision on whether to join the coaching staff. (McCormick)
- South Dakota State OL Garrett Greenfield said he spent extended time with the Titans among his interviews at the Shrine Bowl. (Justin Melo)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!