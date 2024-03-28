AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel mentioned how contract talks take time regarding an extension for QB Tua Tagovailoa. McDaniel does expect Tagovailoa to be at OTAs while they negotiate. (Daniel Oyefusi)
- When it comes to WR Tyreek Hill, McDaniel said they are collecting information and communicating with him about off-field incidents. (Joe Schad)
- According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Miami signed OLB Shaq Barrett to a one-year, $7 million contract with $6.75 million guaranteed including a $5.54 million signing bonus.
- Barrett can earn $250k in per-game roster bonuses and up to $9 million in incentives. The Dolphins added four voidable years for salary cap purposes. (Wolfe)
- Michigan LB Michael Barrett met with the Dolphins before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. took an official visit with the Dolphins. (Justin Melo)
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh spoke on losing DE Bryce Huff: “You’re always disappointed. When we first got here, we said our job was to make Joe D’s job hard in regards to signing guys. I’m really excited for Bryce and his opportunity.” (Brian Costello)
- Saleh continued about Huff: “Elite, elite pass rusher. Closes games. People want to say all he does is rush the passer. All Mariano Rivera did was close ninth innings. He’s a pretty darn good pass rusher and he’s going to be great for Philadelphia.” (Costello)
- According to Connor Hughes, the Jets were trying to add a “senior voice” to the offensive coaching staff. After they didn’t get any of their top candidates, Saleh said they will head into the season with their current staff.
- Saleh talked about his biggest lesson from 2023: “We gotta win football games. There’s a lot of things I can do differently with regards to messaging… a lot of things will change.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- When it comes to RB, Saleh expects RB Israel Abanikanda to improve but “the running back room is not done yet.” (Rosenblatt)
- Saleh also thinks OC Nathaniel Hackett will improve in 2024: “I know he will be (better). When you lose, you’re a loser. I suck, Joe D sucks, we all suck. It goes with the territory. The best thing we can do is put our heads down and go to work.” (Rosenblatt)
- Regarding WR Corey Davis, Saleh said “our door is always going to be open to him.” Saleh mentioned they are in “regular contact” and the Jets are interested in a reunion. (Hughes)
- About QB Aaron Rodgers talked about eliminating distractions, Saleh added: “Distractions would be eliminated with winning.” (Rosenblatt)
- Saleh said the Jets “will obviously” add another QB behind Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor. (Rosenblatt)
- On the safety position, Saleh noted “we’re not done” and they will look to continue to improve the room. (Rosenblatt)
- Saleh also discussed the idea that it would be a failure if he misses the playoffs again: “I guess you could say that. But the pressure to win is always there in the NFL.” (Rosenblatt)
- According to Saleh, WR Mike Williams is on the same timeline that RB Breece Hall was a year ago. He noted Williams has “a long way to go.” (Costello)
- Jets GM Joe Douglas said there’s “nothing close” to being done in terms of a trade involving QB Zach Wilson. (Rosenblatt)
- When it comes to Williams, Douglas said he “will not be ready” for the start of training camp, but they hope he will be ready for Week 1. (Hughes)
- New York owner Woody Johnson on Wilson: “If we don’t trade him, we’re going to keep him.” (Costello)
- Johnson shot down the report that he has rejected trades for Wilson and mentioned Douglas is the only one with that power. (Rosenblatt)
- According to Johnson, Wilson is a “valuable asset” and they won’t just release him, but he does believe Wison could use a change of scenery. (Rosenblatt)
Patriots
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft claimed they didn’t lose out on WR Calvin Ridley because of a worse contract offer: “It was made clear his girlfriend wanted to be in the south.” (Mike Giardi)
- Kraft discussed their viewpoint on the QB situation: “Look, one way or another, we know at some point we’re gonna get a young quarterback who will be gifted. Fortunately there is a number of them in this draft. Where we take that position will depend on what comes to us. But I hope our personnel people do a good job in that area and I really believe we have the coaching to support that.” (Mark Daniels)
- Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said ownership does not want to be included in football-related decisions. (Mark Daniels)
- Mayo names Michael Onwenu the starter at RT, and he said Chukwuma Okorafor will be in the mix to start at LT. (Doug Kyed)
- New England has had contract extension talks with DT Christian Barmore, according to Mayo, and he hopes they can keep him. (Mike Reiss)
- On the number three overall pick, Mayo stated: “We’re open to trading the pick. … If someone offers a bag — a lot of first-round picks — we’ll have that conversation.” (Chad Graff)
- Patriots LB Josh Uche‘s one-year, $3 million deal carries a max value of $8 million through incentives. Uche can earn $500,000 bonuses for achieving each of the following: appearing in 30 percent, 40 percent, 50 percent, and 60 percent of snaps. (Ben Volin)
- He’ll also receive bonuses for playing in 35 percent of snaps and recording six sacks, 35 percent, and eight sacks, 35 percent and 10 sacks, 35 percent and 12 sacks, 35 percent and 14 sacks, and achieving a Pro Bowl selection.
