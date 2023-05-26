AFC Notes: Chargers, Austin Ekeler, Chiefs, John Ross, Justyn Ross, Texans

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said he expects RB Austin Ekeler to participate in their mandatory minicamp on June 13 after skipping OTAs as he seeks a new contract. (ChargersWire)

This includes up to $1 million for total yards, up to $600,000 for touchdowns, and $150,000 for making the Pro Bowl.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he’s encouraged by WRs John Ross and Justyn Ross, while Justyn is looking recovered from foot surgery: “I like both of the Rosses (John and Justyn), big and little. So, [Justyn] is coming along. He feels good, his foot feels good (and) the surgery that he had worked out well up to this point. He’s made some nice plays for us out here. I know Pat’s got trust in him,” per Pete Sweeney.

Texans

Texans defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin is bringing attention to detail in the team’s meeting rooms.

“I love Cory,” Texans DB Jalen Pitre said, via Texans Wire. “He’s very interactive. He knows a lot about the game of football as a whole and especially about the secondary. In the meeting room, he’s not going to let anything slide and make sure every detail is said in the meeting room and making sure we get everything squared away.”