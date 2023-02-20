AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Jerick McKinnon, Raiders

Chargers

Matt Zenitz reports that the Chargers are hiring Georgia analyst Robert Muschamp as a quality control coach.

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon has seen a lot of praise coming his way on social media for his decision to slide down and let the clock run, putting his team in a better position to win rather than scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

“It wasn’t even a hesitation in my mind to score once I knew what situation we were in,” McKinnon said, via Harold R. Kuntz of FOX 4 K.C. “It’s just been a blessing, man. All the reactions from the fans, the people. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

“We practice that every week. … I didn’t really think too much of it because that’s how we were coached,” McKinnon added. “That’s how coach Reid coaches us. When that play came up, obviously, I didn’t understand the magnitude of it until after it happened to see everyone else’s reaction, it’s all been a blessing.”

Raiders

According to Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders have fired former NFL defensive lineman and assistant DL coach Frank Okam from their staff.