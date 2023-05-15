AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Patriots

Chargers

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson is looking forward to playing the Patriots this season and wants to get an interception against QB Mac Jones in order to exact his revenge for New England letting him go.

“It’s a revenge game for me,” Jackson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m excited to go back and pick Mac Jones off and show them why they should’ve never let me go.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team saw a lot of positive things from second-round WR Rashee Rice that he put on tape, but alluded to Rice needing to improve his conditioning before the start of the season.

“Strong, the kind of the things we saw on tape,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “He’s got to make sure he gets his running in. That position, we run like crazy. He’s got to get that part taken care of, but you could see the strength in his route running, his ability to work in space. He’s got good hands.”

Patriots

Patriots DL Davon Godchaux is excited about the team’s defense this season but adds that they could have done a better job last season and still have improvements to make.

“It’s a good group,” Godchaux said, via NESN.com’s Dakota Randall. “I mean, we finished, I think, sixth in total defense last year. I think we could’ve been a lot better. Could’ve easily been… you know, always want to aim for top five, top three. But we could’ve easily been up there. Made a lot of key mistakes.”