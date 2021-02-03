AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chiefs

Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill is excited to play against the Buccaneers defense, especially after previously scoring three touchdowns against them. This doesn’t take away from the fact that Hill has respect for the group and how well they have played this season.

Hill also gave respect to Buccaneers’ DC Todd Bowles, who he referred to as “one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.”

“Those guys are playing some ball,” Hill said via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Safeties are flying downhill. Corners are putting hands on people at the LOS…I can’t wait to go against those guys”

While the Chiefs’ weapons get a lot of attention, the Buccaneers also boast one of the league’s best receiving corps. Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland, who had an interception in last year’s Super Bowl win, is looking for more of the same in what will be a bigger challenge.

“Those guys can really get the ball at any given moment,” Breeland said via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. “So it’s not, per se, one I want to go against the whole night. I want all of them. I want the chance to showcase my talent against all of them.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he never got a formal interview request from the Eagles for OC Eric Bieniemy. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Raiders

The Raiders brain trust hasn’t been shy about identifying defense as an area that needs improvement this offseason. Las Vegas has invested a bunch of money and draft picks on that side of the ball with some potential, but few real results to show for it. Raiders HC Jon Gruden is already in recruitment mode, going after pending 49ers free-agent CB Richard Sherman in an appearance on a podcast Sherman co-hosts.

“Richard Sherman, if you are a free agent, which there is a rumor you are, we are looking for an alpha presence in our secondary,” Gruden said on the Chris Collinsworth Podcast via 49ersWebZone.com’s David Bonilla. “Somebody that could play this Hawk 3-press technique with the read step. If you’re available and interested, maybe you and I can get together at some point off-air.”

“There’s a conversation to be had, for sure,” Sherman responded. “I am free and available these days, fortunately, and unfortunately.”