AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Chargers could be interested in Steelers LT Alejandro Villanueva in free agency, as one of his former OL coaches, Shaun Surratt , landed in Los Angeles this offseason.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert plans to take a decent break from throwing for a while this offseason: "It's been a long year on the arm. I think resting and letting it get back to full health is definitely important." (Gilbert Manzano)

The Chargers hired Broncos assistant strength coach Anthony Lomando as their new director of sports performance. (Ian Rapoport)

Following a second opinion, Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes elected to have toe surgery following the Super Bowl. It clearly was a limiting factor, as he couldn’t move as well as he was accustomed to even though he still made plenty of plays with his legs. Mahomes added that there were plenty of other things to blame for the Super Bowl loss instead of his toe injury.

“I mean, I can’t say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and I played well on it,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “You battle through it. You’re playing football. You have to battle through injuries.”

“I just think we weren’t on the same page as an offense in general,” Mahomes added. “I wasn’t getting the ball out on time. The receivers were running routes not exactly where I thought they were going to be out. The offensive line, they were good sometimes and sometimes they let guys through. When you’re playing against a good defense like that, you’ve got to be on the same page as the offense, and we weren’t today, and that’s why we played so bad.”