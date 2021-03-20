AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Mike Silver reports that the Chargers were also in the running to sign TE Kyle Rudolph before he agreed to a deal with the Giants.

Chargers' new OL Matt Feiler said the coaching staff instructed him that he'll line up at guard for 2021 but did not specify which side of the line. (Daniel Popper)

Charleston WR Mike Strachan mentioned that he had a virtual meeting with the Chargers earlier this offseason. (Justin Melo)

Chiefs

Chiefs’ new G Joe Thuney said the organization quickly got in contact with him after the official opening of the NFL’s tampering period.

“You can score from anywhere on the field, it seems,” Thuney said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “It’s a very potent, dangerous offense. I did hear quickly from KC when the window opened. Very flattering. I was pumped.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid believes Thuney is “everything you want” from an offensive lineman.

“Joe is an impressive player,” Reid said. “He’s everything you want in an offensive lineman with his toughness and work ethic. He’s also very intelligent and you can see that translate on the field.”

As for Chiefs’ new OL Kyle Long‘s year off from the NFL in 2020, the veteran lineman called an opportunity to recover his “physical, mental, and emotional composure.”

“It was a tremendous opportunity for me to regain physical, mental, and emotional composure,” Long said. “I played a lot of golf, spent a lot of time with my fiancee and got to see my nephews, which was something I didn’t get to do a lot while I was playing.”

Long expects 2021 to be a “renaissance year for me” after deciding to return from his year-long hiatus.

“It’s the renaissance year for me, the rebirth,” Long said. “I understand what it takes to play in this game and be dominant. I’ve been ‘Rocky IV’-ing it, man, just locking myself in that cabin and getting after it.”

Jeremy Fowler says he w ould be surprised if the Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster . didn’t end up adding a wide receiver in free agency, adding that they have been active but were not interested in WR

Chiefs’ T Mike Remmers ‘ one-year, $5.5 million max value contract includes a $3.3 million base value, $3.05 million guaranteed, a $1.85 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $1.2 million, and $2.5 million in playtime, playoff, and Pro Bowl incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

‘ one-year, $5.5 million max value contract includes a $3.3 million base value, $3.05 million guaranteed, a $1.85 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $1.2 million, and $2.5 million in playtime, playoff, and Pro Bowl incentives. (Aaron Wilson) Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill’s $2,135,500 reporting bonus for 2021 and $9.75 million roster bonuses are now fully guaranteed. Also, $835,000 of his $990,000 2021 base salary is fully guaranteed. (Joel Corry)

