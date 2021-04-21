AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper doesn’t see the Chargers making drafting a wide receiver this year a priority. Instead, he thinks they’ll try to work out a long-term deal with WR Mike Williams .

. He adds there’s a decent chance the Chargers trade down if neither of the top two corners or top two tackles are available at No. 13.

Popper thinks the Chargers are mostly done spending for starters in free agency and won’t be in play for a reunion with DE Melvin Ingram or to bring in CB Steven Nelson. Instead, he thinks the plan is to roll over their current cap space to 2022.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes believes he can still get better despite having a historically good start to his career.

“There are so many different things I can improve in my game,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor. “Being able to kind of restart, and start from (the) injury with the feet, I can really improve my footwork. I’ve dealt with ankle injuries in my career and being able to teach myself how to hit in the right spots with my feet. Teaching myself just how to get back from this injury will help me out in the long run.

Mahomes also said that he will use the Super Bowl loss as motivation going forward.

“You have to let that stuff motivate you,” Mahomes said. “You look back at (2019) and we were able to find a way to flip a switch and make ourselves better and make a run at the Super Bowl. You have to have that same mentality of knowing that we’ve been there two years in a row now. We’ve won one and we’ve lost one. We have to find a way to get back and try to win it.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Marcus Mariota mentioned that he’s still focused on being a starting quarterback regardless of currently being Derek Carr‘s primary backup.

“My vision’s always been to be a starter and to be successful at that position. That has not changed, even in the circumstances that I’m in right now,” Mariota said, via Curtis Murayama of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “If there’s an opportunity elsewhere, I’m going to go out there and take it. If a team wants to take a chance on me, great. I’ll be ready to go.”

Justin Melo said Liberty LB Anthony Butler had a virtual meeting with the Raiders.