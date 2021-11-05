AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley called Keenan Allen‘s six drops this season an “aberration” and is confident that the veteran receiver will get back to his usual standard.

“It’s just a tough stretch because he’s such a fantastic player who has fantastic hands,” Staley said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “So I see it more as an aberration. Keenan Allen is going to be just fine.”

Chargers OC Joe Lombardi also believes that Allen won’t have a consistent issue with drops.

“You know that you’ve got good players and you’ll break out of it because those guys will perform,” Lombardi said. “I don’t think we’re going to have those kinds of drops consistently.”

Regarding Chargers WR Mike Williams only having four receptions over the last two games, Lombardi thinks the receiver will have another big game soon.

“I don’t think there’s been a major change in the player from what you saw earlier…” Lombardi said. “You know, small sample size. I think he’ll get back on the stat sheet in a big way soon.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs have ruled out RT Mike Remmers (knee) from Week 9 after missing the entire week of practice. (Sam McDowell)

(knee) from Week 9 after missing the entire week of practice. (Sam McDowell) Chiefs HC Andy Reid said OLB Melvin Ingram looked good in practice this week and will play in Week 9: “He looked good. He’s done a nice job.” (Adam Teicher)

said OLB looked good in practice this week and will play in Week 9: “He looked good. He’s done a nice job.” (Adam Teicher) Reid mentioned that RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (MCL) is getting “closer” returning from injured serve and they will monitor him over the next couple of weeks: “We’ll have to see how time handles it here in the next couple of weeks.” (Herbie Teope)

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Chiefs as a potential sleeper to watch for free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Raiders

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes former Ruggs defaulted on the remaining guaranteed money on his contract with his arrest, freeing Las Vegas of responsibility for $760,000 in salary this year plus $2.126 million in 2022 and $2.883 million in 2023.

Graziano adds the Raiders could potentially recoup Ruggs’ signing bonus of $9,684,820 if they were to choose to go after it. If successful, that would be credited back to their cap.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Raiders as one of the six best fits for free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.