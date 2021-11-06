AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers’ rookie WR Josh Palmer is already looking for an increased role with the team and says that he has been putting in the work to get better in practice.

“When the ball’s in the air, I don’t think receivers think about the possibility of not catching it, you know we want to catch every ball,” Palmer said, via ChargersWire.com. “We put in a lot of work every day after practice just high-pointing the ball so that’s what I wanted to show.”

Chargers’ Justin Herbert is expected to play this Sunday against the Eagles and was positive when asked about his right hand injury: “It’s doing well, thank you.” ( QBis expected to play this Sunday against the Eagles and was positive when asked about his right hand injury: “It’s doing well, thank you.” ( Gilbert Manzano

Chiefs

Chiefs’ new OLB Melvin Ingram said he “never felt like a hostage” during his brief time with the Steelers.

“I never felt like a hostage,” Ingram said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I don’t know what he means. The situation was kind of different. I don’t want to tell a lie. It was kind of different. It wasn’t what I thought it was going to be. It was a dope situation. I respect all those guys. I respect Coach Tomlin, all the coaches. I respect all the players. It was definitely a blessing to be with those guys.”

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo mentioned that it takes some time to acclimate a player into their system midway into the season.

“It always takes a little bit [of time] when you bring somebody in midstream,” Spagnuolo said. “We’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week and then we’ll have to make a decision. … I think there’s always a chance.”

Raiders

Former Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs has also been charged with possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol in addition to the DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two reckless driving charges. (Vic Tafur)

has also been charged with possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol in addition to the DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two reckless driving charges. (Vic Tafur) Ruggs now faces up to 46 years in prison if convicted on these charges.