AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said second-round CB Asante Samuel Jr. is still in concussion protocol. (Gilbert Manzano)

Chiefs

When asked about returning to the NFL, former Chiefs S Eric Berry responded that his decision must “have purpose” and be at the right time. But he didn’t rule it out completely although he’s been out of football for three years.

“It’s about timing with me,” Berry said, via Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star. “It needs to have purpose. It needs to make sense to me on why I’m going somewhere or why I’m doing a certain thing. So once I feel that, then that’s when you’ll see me with a uniform on.”

Chiefs WRs Tyreek Hill (quad) and Mecole Hardman (ankle) return to practice on Thursday. (Sam McDowell)

Raiders

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur writes that if interim HC Rich Bisaccia gets the Raiders into the playoffs, it will be hard for owner Mark Davis not to give him the full-time job.

(calf) did not participate in Thursday’s individual drills after being limited on Wednesday. (Tashan Reed) Jackson’s calf injury is not believed to be serious at this time, although calf injuries can linger longer than expected. (Ian Rapoport)