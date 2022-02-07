AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Former agent and CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry writes Rams WR Odell Beckham has improved his stock enough that he could potentially cash in in a major way in free agency with a multi-year deal exceeding $15 million per year.

has improved his stock enough that he could potentially cash in in a major way in free agency with a multi-year deal exceeding $15 million per year. That deal could come from the Rams but Corry adds teams like the Raiders, Patriots, Chiefs and Chargers should provide competition and could be compelling alternatives.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said during an interview at the Pro Bowl that he won’t get over the loss to the Bengals until he makes it back to the Super Bowl.

“I’m still not over it,” Mahomes said, via Ethan Sears of the New York Post. “I don’t think I’ll be over it until we’re playing in another Super Bowl. So I’ll use that as motivation going forward.”

Raiders

New Raiders HC Josh McDaniels has been a buzzy coaching candidate for a few years now. But he hasn’t quite been able to land a job until now despite being a strong contender for teams like the Browns and Eagles (setting aside the obvious exception of leaving the Colts at the altar). Speculation has been that it’s because McDaniels wants total control like he had with the Broncos and the way Bill Belichick does with the Patriots.

“Nope, it’s actually the opposite,” he told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “You know it’s ironic but it’s actually always been about the opposite for me. Would I like to have an opportunity to build the team the way that I feel like is right to do it? Sure. But I also know I don’t want to do every other role. I want to be good in the role that I’m good at, and that I’m supposed to be good at. And to have somebody [like GM Dave Ziegler] that you trust and that you can lean on and count on in all those other areas, that’s really important.”

The Raiders are hiring former Jaguars DB coach Chris Ash as the team’s new DB coach. (Ryan Dunleavy)