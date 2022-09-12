AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers WR Keenan Allen said there’s a “small” chance he plays next week after going down with a hamstring injury. The turnaround on the short week won’t help.

Allen added he was impressed with WR DeAndre Carter, who was the “next man up.”

“As soon as I went out, ‘Dre’ came in [and was] making plays,” Allen said, via PFT. “That’s what you like to see when you go out. The offense didn’t stall at all. They kept things going, they kept things moving — next man up mentality. And I think they did a great job of coming in and making plays.”