AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
Chargers WR Keenan Allen said there’s a “small” chance he plays next week after going down with a hamstring injury. The turnaround on the short week won’t help.
Allen added he was impressed with WR DeAndre Carter, who was the “next man up.”
“As soon as I went out, ‘Dre’ came in [and was] making plays,” Allen said, via PFT. “That’s what you like to see when you go out. The offense didn’t stall at all. They kept things going, they kept things moving — next man up mentality. And I think they did a great job of coming in and making plays.”
- With a short-week game against the Kansas City Chiefs coming up on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes Chargers CB J.C. Jackson will have a hard time making it back from his ankle injury in time to play.
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley was again unwilling to completely close the door, though: “He worked out this morning. He looks good. We’re excited. He’s still day-to-day. We’ll see for Thursday.” (Bridget Condon)
- He added Monday there is a “50/50” chance Jackson will play. (Jeff Miller)
Chiefs
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had X-rays on his wrist that came back negative. He’s sore and hopes it won’t be a lingering issue. (Matt Derrick)
Raiders
- Raiders QB Derek Carr isn’t worried about the team dropping the opener to the Chargers: “There is no panic button. That is one of the best teams in the league.” (Vic Tafur)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!