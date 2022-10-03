AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert on how his rib injury held up during the win: “I feel better. Yeah, it’s getting better. Thankful for the offensive line for keeping me upright. It’s super helpful. It helps in the recovery process.” (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Chiefs LB Willie Gay settled with the league on his current four-game suspension stemming from an incident earlier this year where he was charged for criminal damage in an argument with the mother of his child.

settled with the league on his current four-game suspension stemming from an incident earlier this year where he was charged for criminal damage in an argument with the mother of his child. He was originally slated to be suspended six games before arbitration with Judge Sue Robinson but the two sides agreed to a four-game suspension. Gay settled his criminal case with prosecutors and entered a diversionary program.

The Chiefs hosted WR Marcus Kemp for a visit and plan to sign him to the practice squad on Monday. (Matt Derrick)

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr spoke about what it meant to him to get HC Josh McDaniels a win this season.

“I think for him, he’s trying to preach the right thing,” Carr said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He’s trying to teach us how to do it and the way that he’s seen success. I think now it validates some of the things he emphasized, and I would let him talk about what he emphasized. But the things he emphasized in the game, we did it in practice and then we did it in the game, and we won. I think it validates it for him. I didn’t even think about it being against his former team, but I gave him the ball at the end. I kept that for him and I said, ‘I know that you got a lot of wins at the other place, but it’s your first one here.’ I was able to do that, and that was a special moment for me to be able to hand that to him.”

Raiders Denzel Perryman is being evaluated for a concussion and has entered the protocol. ( LBis being evaluated for a concussion and has entered the protocol. ( Paul Gutierrez