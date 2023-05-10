AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers RT Trey Pipkins thinks the presence of veteran C Corey Linsley on their offensive line will be beneficial to his own development.

“It’s huge. Any time you can have [a] veteran like Corey [Linsley], who’s been through so much, has been to multiple Pro Bowls, all of that type of stuff, he can teach you so much about the game, about succeeding in the way that you want to succeed and helping you out in your own personal game. Even though he doesn’t play tackle or anything like that, the knowledge he has about the game is great. He helps a ton,” said Pipkins, via ChargersWire.

Chiefs

Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed said he’s eager to match up against Raiders WR Davante Adams and Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, who Sneed feels has been talking “a lot of trash.”

“I love that matchup with me and Davante. He’s a great player, great rival, too,” Sneed said, via NFL.com. “Tyreek been talking a lot of trash, himself, this year. He talking about coming back to the Arrowhead. We going to show him, though, when he get there.”

Sneed has been keeping receipts of Hill’s comments about the Chiefs.

“I don’t really get into it, but I take notes on what he said. I see it,” Sneed said. “I been on the internet and I see what he’s saying. We’ll see once he comes to the Arrowhead.”

Raiders

Jeremy Fowler says his sense is that Tyree Wilson might have been at the top of the Raiders’ defensive board.

Fowler mentions that some teams had concerns over Wilson's Lisfranc injury, even though he hasn't suffered any setbacks during the recovery process.